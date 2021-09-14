 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Worst. Robbery. Ever   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Crime, Firearm, Robbery, Semi-automatic pistol, Piracy, Theft, store owners, security camera footage  
•       •       •

1579 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 14 Sep 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reading on how it seemed like it was a pretty successful robbery, until I realized the Simpsons joke.

/Worst realization ever
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real dumb as every card shop for at least a hundred miles is going to be alerted to what was stolen and will be on the watch for it.   Odds are they will likely be sold or attempted to be sold Via Ebay or other online sales medium
 
delysid25
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds

I dunno. That sounds kinda...light for a comic book fan.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds

I dunno. That sounds kinda...light for a comic book fan.


In other comic book store robberies, the owner would cry out, "Help, he's slowly getting away!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah but thats what they stole
Fark user imageView Full Size

/worth it!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The incident occurred at Juniata Cards along 1019 North 4th Ave. where a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds entered the shop armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the Altoona Police Department.

I'm glad the news are reporting important details again like what the color or race of the suspect is. I'm sure had this been a "minority" suspect, the race or color would have still been reported, right.... right?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We're following the suspect. You're gonna have to find me. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Altoona?

If they stole this:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


then they did everyone a massive favor.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are the Pogs OK?
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds

I dunno. That sounds kinda...light for a comic book fan.


He's a mercenary. Someone wanted those specific cards and hired this guy to steal them. The deal was for mastermind to get the cards, the thief gets to keep the gun, some upfront money, and whatever cash he can find in the shop. For a job like this you hire Jay, not Silent Bob.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The incident occurred at Juniata Cards along 1019 North 4th Ave. where a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds entered the shop armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the Altoona Police Department.

I'm glad the news are reporting important details again like what the color or race of the suspect is. I'm sure had this been a "minority" suspect, the race or color would have still been reported, right.... right?


Umm yeah. been that way since the invention of news.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baorao: GreenSun: The incident occurred at Juniata Cards along 1019 North 4th Ave. where a white male measuring around 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds entered the shop armed with a semi-automatic pistol, according to the Altoona Police Department.

I'm glad the news are reporting important details again like what the color or race of the suspect is. I'm sure had this been a "minority" suspect, the race or color would have still been reported, right.... right?

Umm yeah. been that way since the invention of news.


Not anymore. They've started leaving out race because of stereotyping. Now we get vague describing like male 18-45, wearing a black jacket, and white hat. Super helpful.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.