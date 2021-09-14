 Skip to content
 
(Register-Herald)   Mexico lottery has a house as a prize, Casa El Chapo   (register-herald.com) divider line
    Sinaloa Cartel, Joaqun Guzmn Loera, Mexico, Sinaloa, Culiacn, Lottery, Mexican Drug War  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Nope.


Done in one.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a prize you don't want.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purple drapes? I always wanted purple drapes!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Purple drapes? I always wanted purple drapes!


You'll look great in them as they roll your corpse up and feed you to a pen full of pigs.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that in Cartman's voice.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why scary? I thought it was a safe house.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great way to recycle the old "inherit haunted mansion, have to spend the night as a stipulation in the will" script for a new audience.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: Spartapuss: Purple drapes? I always wanted purple drapes!

You'll look great in them as they roll your corpse up and feed you to a pen full of pigs.


Go throw the dead cocksucker into Wu's pig stye!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if it includes the attack hippos.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"During his U.S. trial, a witness testified that Guzmán was not in any of the five houses marines searched, despite reports to the contrary at the time."

Would you say El Chapo had a *plethora* of safehouses?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No.
Or, as they say in Mexico; "No".
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This grand prize is more like a booby-prize.  And not the nice definition of booby.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does it include an escape tunnel?
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Does it include an escape tunnel?


Not anymore. It was covered with a concrete slab, then tiled over.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I could save myself a lot of time and trouble by just cutting off my own head with a dull knife while jumping into a wood chipper.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: "During his U.S. trial, a witness testified that Guzmán was not in any of the five houses marines searched, despite reports to the contrary at the time."

Would you say El Chapo had a *plethora* of safehouses?


Oh jes, he had a plethora.

/I'M STILL WITH YOU EL GUAPO!
//That was a good trick too...
///Slashies!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That house is a trap.

/You might say it's an El Chapo Trap House...
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: No.
Or, as they say in Mexico; "No".


static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No thanks, it's pretty useless now that it's been banned from Reddit.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yikes, I declare. Yikes.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bababa: Dodo David: Does it include an escape tunnel?
Not anymore. It was covered with a concrete slab, then tiled over.


You dig a hole somewhere else. Haven't you ever been in prison?
 
