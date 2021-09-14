 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   You know what sucks? Cancer. You know what else sucks? You guessed it: Frank Stallone   (avclub.com) divider line
200
    More: Sad, Weekend Update, Kevin Nealon, Saturday Night Live, Dennis Miller, Chris Farley, Norm Macdonald, NBC, Lori Jo Hoekstra  
•       •       •

3469 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 14 Sep 2021 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



200 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Funnyman
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rip turd ferguson
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or so the germans would have us believe
 
headshot1485
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the vet for a checkup for my cat:
The Dr. says he says:
"I've got good news and bad news"
"I said, what's the bad news?"
"Your cat has cancer".
"What's the good news?"
"He's a cat."
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still use the Frank Stallone non sequitur.

Norm was a legend. Godspeed, sweet prince.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No the voice of the Hardees Star!
Might have been the Colonel too.

Did weinerdog call 9-1-1?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REST IN POWER TURD FERGUSON
 
thenapalm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And OJ is still looking for the real killer!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, Dennis Miller lives.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRATS!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark cancer.

Norm was a national treasure. His Conan interviews need to be in the Smithsonian.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norm MacDonald is probably wisecracking to St. Peter right now.

Or maybe he is in Hell, where demons gnaw at his flesh and the agonies of the damned never cease.

Either way, he will be missed.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously though, what a gut punch. Loved, loved, loved his style of comedy. I will miss him greatly.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
norm saves the interview
Youtube lL0WayC7jW0
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made the Crocodile Hunters death funny without being mean.  RIP you mad genius.

Fark cancer.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP funny man
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

headshot1485: I went to the vet for a checkup for my cat:
The Dr. says he says:
"I've got good news and bad news"
"I said, what's the bad news?"
"Your cat has cancer".
"What's the good news?"
"He's a cat."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, he didn't lose his battle with cancer, it was a draw.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thenapalm: And OJ is still looking for the real killer!


I bet the Juice never thought to use cancer as an excuse!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go buy an engagement stereo.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they bury him in a big foam hat. Because that would be funny. Because it's really big.

Thanks, Norm. You did well.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wiener dog finally got him.

Srsly, f*ck cancer.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I quickly developed a cult following. That sounds pretty good, but the truth is it's the last thing you want to develop. The only time having a cult following is a great thing is when you are actually in a cult. Then you get be a cult leader and life is milk and honey... everyone thinks you are God... you get to lie down with all the ladies from the cult... In a short matter of time, you become drunk with power and begin to lie down with the men also, not because you want to, but just because you can. Yes, being a cult leader with a cult following is fine work if you can find it. However, being a stand-up comedian with a cult following just means that most folks hate your guts."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man that sucks.

Thanks for all the funnies over the years Norm.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



RIP Funnyman
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this on another site and it floored me.
Never a big fan but he and his humor will be missed.
Condolences to his family and friends.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


RIP Mr. Segura
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Norm Macdonald has a grave EIEIO?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, this one's gonna leave a mark.

Rest in peace, fearless comedic genius guy.

Norm Macdonald Constant Shitting on OJ Simpson
Youtube 2SSVIg4Noqc
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man that sucks.  I still watch all his Conan clips when I need a laugh.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigeon will be buried in a shoebox next to Mike's pool.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Death is a funny thing. Not funny haha, like a Woody Allen movie, but funny strange, like a Woody Allen marriage."


RIP to the man who taught me what funny was. Our generation's Groucho Marx.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave the greatest roast performance of all time using the lamest jokes of all time. Only he could pull that off.

And he gave OJ some good ones too.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, & Sean Connery - SNL
Youtube bEghu90QJH4
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks. Damn
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


I has a sad... :(
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have lost a lot of money on a "Who will die first?  Artie Lange or Norm McDonald?"

/On second thought, someone should be keeping an eye on Artie the next couple weeks...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I file Norm as one of those individuals whose humor was prone to misunderstanding by a significant portion of his unintended audience.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Trever Moore and now Norm... Who's next, Pete Davidson?
 
BubbaBoBobBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At last he can find out from Ron and Nicole themselves who the real killer was.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Fark cancer.

Norm was a national treasure. His Conan interviews need to be in the Smithsonian.


It was always a treat when he would visit Conan, because you never knew what you were going to get.

/ but you knew it was going to be good
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norm Macdonald - Mr Fantastic
Youtube kDzBVvhbtIw
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a draw.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut 9/11 Joke from Norm Macdonald Live
Youtube VkSMSbFV_q0
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really sucks. He was always one of my favorites.

"You fellas have a lot of growing up to do, I can tell you that. Ridiculous!"
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No the voice of the Hardees Star!
Might have been the Colonel too.

Did weinerdog call 9-1-1?


Yes, he took a turn as the Colonel during some of the recent campaigns when they were doing a new actor/voice every few ads.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't look too good the last few years. I was wondering what it was because he didn't drink or do drugs anymore.

And yet all those shiatty people live on

/fark cancer
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Jim Breuer is still alive.

Someone tell me again why anyone believes in a benevolent God?
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

RIP Mr. Segura


I guess he does those cameo things. My brother in law had him send a video to my wife about our cat. Who has cancer.
It's all connected.
 
Displayed 50 of 200 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.