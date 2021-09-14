 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDW News Today)   Disney guest figures out how to skip all the ride lines. WDW staff have a problem with this   (wdwnt.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, Sheriff, Disney iPad, Deputy sheriff, 30-year-old Orlando man, Coroner, United States, Disney fraud investigator, Orlando, Florida  
•       •       •

1157 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 4:36 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was fun while it lasted.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


That's just Target or Walmart style loss prevention.

Their Army is stationed elsewhere.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its about time we cracked down on people who victimize multi billion dollar global corporations.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How dare that normie dare try to live like the 1%. Doesn't he know his place?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


But no one worry's about it. It's some kind of Mickey Mouse operation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that this story got leaked. I figured anyone trying to cheat Big Mouse got taken into the basement and fed into a hot dog machine.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


Disney has a lot of things most folk don't realize.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wolf892: How dare that normie dare try to live like the 1%. Doesn't he know his place?


Getting the "special" your that any middle-class family can get isn't 1%.

Owning Disney is 1%.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


That reminds me of the time Bill O'Reilly was threatening to send the "Fox Police" after some guy.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


At one point in time, Coca-Cola had the 3rd largest navy on the planet Earth.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You mess with the mouse ears, you get the horns.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok I'm going to play devil's advocate, but couldn't the device also be used for a make a wish kid or something along those lines?

We are all assuming it's the rich person, line cutting device, but Disney won't admit it.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another inside job:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
they farked up and admitted there is an app.   no way that isn't making it out into the world now.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?


this is for Florida but it's probably not that different for California

Pricing: Ranging from $425 to $850 per hour, depending on the season (valid park admission is required for each park visited on tour and is not included in the price of the tour).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


Disney has snipers. Don't cry, it's the happiest place on Earth, and they make sure it stays that way!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Ok I'm going to play devil's advocate, but couldn't the device also be used for a make a wish kid or something along those lines?

We are all assuming it's the rich person, line cutting device, but Disney won't admit it.


Oh you sweet summer child.......
 
Wolf892
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?


Just be a visiting Saudi prince dragging along your spoiled brat of a kid.
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.

At one point in time, Coca-Cola had the 3rd largest navy on the planet Earth.


I thought that was Pepsi
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?


Gooby
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.

At one point in time, Coca-Cola had the 3rd largest navy on the planet Earth.


it was Pepsi, and it was the sixth largets:
How Pepsi became the world's sixth-largest navy - Sandboxx
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
at least cedar point lets you buy fast pass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?


The reason for that app is so cast members can fix problems. Things like "Oh, you want to ride but you have a kid who can't? Okay, Mom can go first, when she's done, we'll push Dad to the front of the line" or "We're sorry that seat's broken, we'll get you on the next car" and "Oh, you do have all the money, go right ahead." (VIP tour. $600/hr, minimum 4 hours.)

Somebody stole it and sold it to a dumb tour operator. The thing is that was assigned to some cast member, and if they didn't report it stolen, they're already fired. They probably did which is how they spotted this that quickly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: at least cedar point lets you buy fast pass.


That's coming very soon.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was surprised to see on the iPad that Disney World had a secret area named "The Song of the South Cotton Pickin' Ride".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: they farked up and admitted there is an app.   no way that isn't making it out into the world now.


I imagine it's like the American Express black card. If you think you can just apply for it, you probably can't.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I'm surprised that this story got leaked. I figured anyone trying to cheat Big Mouse got taken into the basement and fed into a hot dog machine.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

'You can have either the line skip and the hammer, or you can walk out of here. You can't have both."
 
Tracianne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ltdanman44: at least cedar point lets you buy fast pass.

That's coming very soon.


Fall 2021 in fact with their Genie/Lightning Lane system.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: ltdanman44: at least cedar point lets you buy fast pass.

That's coming very soon.

Fall 2021 in fact with their Genie/Lightning Lane system.


October 1st, to be precise.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Capitalism: where we can even monetize lines.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...The application is a private app for qualifying guests and is only installed on WDW company-owned devices," the sheriff's report said. "The app is not available to the public for use."

Huh, who's dick do you have to suck to get one of those?

Gooby


Mark Gubicza?  He's way too wholesome for that sort of thing.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The reason for that app is so cast members can fix problems. Things like "Oh, you want to ride but you have a kid who can't? Okay, Mom can go first, when she's done, we'll push Dad to the front of the line" or "We're sorry that seat's broken, we'll get you on the next car" and "Oh, you do have all the money, go right ahead." (VIP tour. $600/hr, minimum 4 hours.)


Also used for special occasions. It's been around for at least a decade - although it was on a mobile POS-esque terminal at the time.

/honeymoon at Disneyland
//it was farking awesome and I don't care what you think
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: at least cedar point lets you buy fast pass.


CP's fast lane is every capitalists wet dream.

It's literally "Pay money, and we'll let you cut in front of the poors!".

At least Disney's Fast pass attempts to be egalitarian.  Or at least it did the last time I used it in the mid 90s.

Back then you got a ticket with a later reservation time from a machine.  The program was free and open to all guests.
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: On June 4, the Disney investigator saw the man leading a tour and bypassing the lines

Today I discovered that Disney has their own private army.


Disney is their own town. Actually three towns. Bay Lake, Lake Buena Vista, and The Reedy Creek Improvement District.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.