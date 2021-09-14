 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Texas of the North's top Doc says she didn't see the havoc caused by the delta variant coming when she approved removing virtually all covid restrictions back in July. Pretty sure a bat with a severe eye infection could have seen delta coming   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Fail, Public health, Health care, Vaccination, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Western Canada, Alberta's chief medical officer, Primary Care Networks, significant challenge  
33 Comments     (+0 »)
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She has lost all credibility, Hinshaw needs to resign.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, so she's a loopy Harry Potter character.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was as extra special wrong as all the ass clowns. Re-enforces my faith in humanity
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A top doctor who couldn't see an ocean liner coming from ten feet away is absolutely par for the course for Kenney's United COVID Party government.  The entire administration is thicker than bitumen porridge.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess the field of "Stupid C*nt Of the Year" contestants just grew by one.
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that prick Kenney's fault.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She made a political decision. Or ideological decision, whatever you prefer.

It most definitely was not based on medical research.

If she really was Alberta's "top" doctor, what does that say about the rest of the doctors?
 
bangman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, subby, go chew glass. We've got abortions, electricity, and textbooks that don't say "God did it."

Alberta is a province full of assholes. And as an asshole I take offense being compared to Texas.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


Adds up just fine. Not our fault you can't math.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how Mu'ved she is about the next variant?
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


Provinces with higher vaccination rates are doing better than Alberta.

Bet you can't explain that.
 
lstywnch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the headline was referring to Alaska...
 
bangman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.

Provinces with higher vaccination rates are doing better than Alberta.

Bet you can't explain that.


Explain Israel then
 
bangman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.

Adds up just fine. Not our fault you can't math.


Sure I can.
2+2= Your ASS
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: [smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digital image 850x637]

Ah, so she's a loopy Harry Potter character.


Shouldn't she had predicted that she was giving Alberta the grim?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


Let me help you math

Texas has a population of 28,995,881
40% of that (unvaccinated) is:  11,598,352
Number of Texans who've had Covid: 3,844,990
so Texas has 7,753,362 people who can be infected yet and they don't have that many hospital beds.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Felgraf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bangman: BlackPete: bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.

Provinces with higher vaccination rates are doing better than Alberta.

Bet you can't explain that.

Explain Israel then


A) Delta infects people--including children-- a bit easier (The 60% number is *OF ADULTS*, not *OF TOTAL PEOPLE*), and everyone decided it was good to re-open in person schools anyways.
B) Vaccines are not magical invulnerability shields that vaporize viruses on contact. They are defenses shored up in advance. If your viral load is high enough--like, say, a high enough people who refuse to vaccinate--you can still get a breakthrough infection.

The reason cases are rising despite the vaccine is, in part, because a sizeable chunk of people have decided taking precautions is just too much trouble,and in-person school--filled with a good chunk of people that cannot get vaccinated--just HAD to go on!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bangman: BlackPete: bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.

Provinces with higher vaccination rates are doing better than Alberta.

Bet you can't explain that.

Explain Israel then


Sure, they thought they had herd immunity, peaked at about 60% vaccinated, lifted all restrictions, then found out. Everyone smart in Alberta pointed to Israel and the UK and said that was going to happen here if we remove restrictions. Restrictions were removed and people died.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


You should be multiplying, not adding.

The key is the 'Rt' parameter, the average number of new cases which each infected person will cause. Keep it below 1.0 and transmission will gradually decline. Let it get above 1.0 and cases grow exponentially (which is a bad thing, by the way) until the disease burns itself out.

Vaccination reduces Rt. Masks, distancing, etc. also reduce it. Widespread screening with rapid tests (followed by isolation and contact tracing) would reduce it. No single measure is going to bring it all the way down to zero. If you have 3 individual strategies which are each 50% effective at reducing transmission, you can stack them together for an 87% overall reduction. If you only use two of them then you only get a 75% reduction. 

Certain mutations increase Rt. Control measures which worked out to an Rt of 0.8 for the baseline variant might only bring it down to 1.5 with Delta. You need higher vaccine coverage, more mask compliance, less indoor dining, etc. to get back to where you started.

Instead of ramping up the control measures as the fraction of Delta cases increased, Alberta chose a "yee-haw, it's over, we're open for business" strategy.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


It only doesn't add up if you can't math and don't understand how COVID or vaccines or mask mandates work.

Funny how here in Ontario, where we're close to 90% single-dose and almost 80% fully vaccinated, and have still held back completely removing all restrictions (we still have capacity limits, a mask mandate, and restrictions on who can attend public events based on vaccination status), our daily average number of new cases is in the low 700s.  Doug Ford may be a farking moron and an asshole, and he may have farked up his COVID response three times after the initial shut-down by reopening way too early, but we've managed to keep the numbers still relatively low -- positively ground floor compared to Alberta, where Kenney and Co. have farked up so badly that their numbers are almost as bad now as they were in the spring.

But sure, let your lack of understanding free to express its opinions as if they mean something.

Antivaxxers and anti-maskers are, by textbook definition, plague rats.  If they get the virus, they'll spread it like peanut butter on toast.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.


It's also easier because they're actually the ones dragging this out.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even I saw that one coming.

Juc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BlackPete: She made a political decision. Or ideological decision, whatever you prefer.

It most definitely was not based on medical research.

If she really was Alberta's "top" doctor, what does that say about the rest of the doctors?


She didn't make the decision, she stated a long while back that her role is to advise and not to decide on what to do.
She made recommendations, secret recommendations that no one will talk about, using data no one actually sees, and then Kenny and his moronic health minister decided what course to take.

that said, she farked up, REAL bad, as soon as it looked like the politicians were going to get people killed and bring the health system to its knees, if she truly wasn't on board, she should have been raising hell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like their "top doctors" are about as good as our "top cops".
 
Gough
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: bangman: Weird. With close to 60% vaccinated and the number of how many people have already had Covid over the last year and a half and the cases are increasing. Something does not add up. But its just easier to blame anti-vaxxers and calling them plague rats.

It only doesn't add up if you can't math and don't understand how COVID or vaccines or mask mandates work.

Funny how here in Ontario, where we're close to 90% single-dose and almost 80% fully vaccinated, and have still held back completely removing all restrictions (we still have capacity limits, a mask mandate, and restrictions on who can attend public events based on vaccination status), our daily average number of new cases is in the low 700s.  Doug Ford may be a farking moron and an asshole, and he may have farked up his COVID response three times after the initial shut-down by reopening way too early, but we've managed to keep the numbers still relatively low -- positively ground floor compared to Alberta, where Kenney and Co. have farked up so badly that their numbers are almost as bad now as they were in the spring.

But sure, let your lack of understanding free to express its opinions as if they mean something.

Antivaxxers and anti-maskers are, by textbook definition, plague rats.  If they get the virus, they'll spread it like peanut butter on toast.


Admittedly, my sample size is small, and I've only been in Ontario for a few days, but nearly everyone here seems to be stepping up.  As I posted earlier, masks are almost universal and the people are even more polite about keeping their distance.  It's nice to be able to do my necessary errands while wearing a mask without wondering where the next verbal assault will come from.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember the day after they announced they were dropping everything she went on CBC National for an interview and said "If not now than when." (direct quote). She can go fark herself.

Her credibility is at 0.  Either she was all on board with what happened or she feels she can exert more influence by staying on Kennys good side. If this is the result of the latter than she farked up.  If it's what she truly believed than she farked up.  She is not fit for her job.

/if you're in AB follow Protect Our Province instead for factual information without the gaslighting.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I remember the day after they announced they were dropping everything she went on CBC National for an interview and said "If not now than when." (direct quote). She can go fark herself.

Her credibility is at 0.  Either she was all on board with what happened or she feels she can exert more influence by staying on Kennys good side. If this is the result of the latter than she farked up.  If it's what she truly believed than she farked up.  She is not fit for her job.

/if you're in AB follow Protect Our Province instead for factual information without the gaslighting.


Link to their twitter, FYI:
https://mobile.twitter.com/popalberta​
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gough: Admittedly, my sample size is small, and I've only been in Ontario for a few days, but nearly everyone here seems to be stepping up. As I posted earlier, masks are almost universal and the people are even more polite about keeping their distance. It's nice to be able to do my necessary errands while wearing a mask without wondering where the next verbal assault will come from.


We have our fair share of plague rat morons, and they've been getting more militant lately -- most recently protesting against a vaccine mandate outside a farking hospital, verbally assaulting hospital staff, some, most farked up of all, even threatening to bring guns to show hospital staff they mean business.  In a country where we outright banned AR-15 and have some of the strictest gun laws around.  It's mind-boggling.

But by and large we tend to follow the rules, observe COVID best practises, and just go with the flow as long as this virus still rages.  Masks suck, but COVID sucks worse, and I think most of us understand that.  We want this damn thing to fark right the hell off, and we're rightly pissed at the morons that keep propagating it.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not N Texas.  She said sorry.  No Texan will say sorry.
 
