Seattle area housing market shows signs of cooling down, which means there may be slightly less knife-fighting at the next open house
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Slow news day?


house got listed 4 days ago and no bites yet. Supposedly 2 weeks ago it'd be gone in a day....

getting nervous
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We should have the fed bail out the housing market in Seattle.  Housing prices should always, and forever, go up.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehobbes: jaivirtualcard: Slow news day?

house got listed 4 days ago and no bites yet. Supposedly 2 weeks ago it'd be gone in a day....

getting nervous


I'm looking to sell my condo and knew it was smart to do it two months ago and procrastinated. It's cool, it'll still sell eventually
 
mononymous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THE BUBBLE'S BURSTING! RUN FOR THE HILLS! RUN ON THE BANKS! CATS AND DOGS LIVING TOGETHER! MASS HYSTERIA!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The housing market near me is completely not logical right now.  Properties are selling way above asking price and in areas where no one lives and there isn't anything that will attract people to live here.  I don't get it.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Karens descended like a murder of crows into the open house while they grackled about the good school districts and the HOA amenities. Two of the loudest began circling each other while whipping their necks to emote their displeasure that their counterpart could win this roost.

They moved their fingers with oversized nails in a threatening display as each one called upon the dark god Manager, whose prays to it would be answered by the most willing.

Eventually one became frustrated with the standoff as neither one yielded. The impatient one emitted her death rattle and slapped her opponent in the face as a final act of desperation. The wounded Karen was cut deeply by her opponent's clause and messed the crisp linen white sofa that they had nearby.

As the wounded Karen crumbled into the sofa, she shrieked "250k over asking. Cash on hand". This drove the other Karens away to pick up their Brendans and Madeilines from the stoop where those had gathered to tell horror stories of what their mothers had done in the Safeway.

That is how property values were increased by 5% that day.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x200]


Slightly fewer knife-fighting?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bought my house in Seattle 17 years ago. I'm doing OK
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wake me up when that happens here in Denver...the housing market here is still crazy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You mean people are finally getting tired of spending $800k+ for a 3000 square foot home on a 2000 square foot lot? Go figure...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Summoner101: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x200]

Slightly fewer knife-fighting?


Sounds like we have another volunteer for sacrifice to R'hllor!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cool. Now bring it down 75% so that the younger generations can have a chance of owning something some day rather than just owning student debt.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cool. Now bring it down 75% so that the younger generations can have a chance of owning something some day rather than just owning student debt.


Give it 10ish more years, tons of houses are going to open up as the Boomers shuffle off.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i was expecting an article about wild fires....leaving disappointed.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: You mean people are finally getting tired of spending $800k+ for a 3000 square foot home on a 2000 square foot lot? Go figure...


Let me know where people are only paying 800k for a 3000 square foot home.
 
