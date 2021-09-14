 Skip to content
(All K-Pop)   At only a year old, she's already making millions for her parents as a gorgeous social media influencer   (allkpop.com) divider line
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Exploiting your infant for money. Lovely.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So how many years away are we from full-on sex holodecks?

I'm not getting any younger.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not in Uncanny Valley proper, but certainly in the suburbs
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Exploiting your infant for money. Lovely.


Cute kid though.  You really should click the link.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Exploiting your infant for money. Lovely.


No exploit your "22 year old" 3d Asian sex bot.

/dr krieger approves
 
