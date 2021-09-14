 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Pants Off Day. *whisper whisper* Wait, I'm being told I might have read that wrong. Put your pants back on, please   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
29
    More: Giggity, Debut albums, Parent, National Parents Day Off, EPIC BREAK, school starts, high-quality books, September 14th, school activities  
•       •       •

1055 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's rare where the actual article headline is even more stupid that subby's headline.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swingers' party while the kids are in school? Set an alarm so You have time to hide the amyl nitrate and sanitize the furniture.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE!!!!!!
Youtube 4tAGIH3FGBU
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.

I already left the house.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you assume I was wearing pants right now?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalParentsDayOff

Don't feed your kids, take them to school or appointments, or supervise them in any way! Woo-hoo!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is not January 13.
i2.wp.comView Full Size

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ And it is not Portland.
// Oh, no parents...
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:

I have no pants on.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalParentsDayOff



live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Let's party.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And with the deaths of 5000 infants nationwide, so tragically ended the first National Parents Day Off... Day.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Today is not January 13.
[i2.wp.com image 450x350]
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 826x1227]
[i.imgflip.com image 811x1066]
[i.pinimg.com image 500x772]

/ And it is not Portland.
// Oh, no parents...


I believe you. No one in the pictures is fat enough for Porkland.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Goddammit.

I already left the house.



Let me guess; you left your house keys in your pants.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh my god. I forgot why I wore pants today.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a parent, I rarely wear pants.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's hard enough keeping the four years old pants on. Now you want me to put some on too?
Gee whiz...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I often remind co-workers that No Pants Friday is approaching.
Nobody else does it, though.
They just shake their heads and say, I can see you're nuts
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too late; I'm committed to No Pants Day.
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've worn pants maybe... 10 times since May 1st ish.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: Too late; I'm committed to No Pants Day.


Some of us have been doing No Pants Day since the lockdowns started last March.

Of course, today I put on pants because I had to go outside twice.  But they're coming off before I call into tonight's town meeting
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When you work from home everyday is no pants day.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can you wash them once in a while?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let the kids run wild
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.