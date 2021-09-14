 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   US military base in Japan concerned about infiltration from: a) terrorists; b) North Koreans; c) wild monkeys   (msn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if any of the Japanese military bases in the US have any kind of problems like this. Rats maybe?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will the monkeys at least be entertaining the children in addition to their espionage activities?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Caesar is home.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here they come... walkin' down the street.. They get the funniest looks from... every one they meet...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I wonder if any of the Japanese military bases in the US have any kind of problems like this. Rats maybe?


Despite being a relatively remote set of islands, or perhaps because of it, Japan has a rather diverse amount of wildlife.

On the northern tip of Honshu resides Misawa AB.

Sadly I never met any monkeys when I lived there.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why they'll be the only ones left.  Whether or not that's a curse is for you to decide.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was stationed at the Cubi Point Air Station in the Philippines in the early 80's. There was a band of monkeys that would come down the mountain just about every day and raid the dumpster behind the Operations building.

One day a guy parked his car near the dumpster and left his windows open.

Well...

The monkeys come down the hill and a couple of the smaller ones decide to explore this car thing. The bigger monkeys decided that THEY were the ones that should do the exploring. Monkeys are going in and out of the car along with various console and upholstery parts. They rip the windshield wipers off. At one point they honked the horn and just spazzed out and ripped the steering wheel off the column. They completely trashed that car and left behind piles of monkey shiat everywhere. That guy on the insurance commercials that says "We've seen a thing or two"? Yeah, they never saw anything like this.

Don't fark with monkeys.
 
