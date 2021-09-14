 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fireman prevents seagull from being abducted by UFO. (video)   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was expecting a Lisa Simpson saving an animal type of ending. Surprised when it didn't fly in front of a bus or get snatched by an eagle.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... not a fire?

Pleasantville Fire - (cat)
Youtube jKjLCzY8ky4
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Situations like this are why they invented BB guns.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's farking up natural selection.  That seagull is going to breed more stupid seagulls that get stuck in light posts, causing us thousand of dollars per year in seagull removal.  If he just let it mummify up there it would have been a lesson to all the other seagulls not to get stuck in light posts.

/Do I have to think of everything?
 
Resin33
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seagull then proceeds to spread disease and shiat all over everyone.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wolf892: My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.


I don't think I like your teacher.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wolf892: My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.


I didn't know Jeffrey Dahmer was a teacher.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resin33: Seagull then proceeds to spread disease and shiat all over everyone.


I was hoping that it immediately went and shiat on the fire engine.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Wolf892: My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.

I didn't know Jeffrey Dahmer was a teacher.


Was just about to ask if he was later convicted as a serial killer.
Beaten by three minutes.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wolf892: My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.


That's farking sadistic.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTR, I have no issue with killing invasive or harmful animals. I DO have an issue when there is cruelty in the killing.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Wolf892: My German teacher told me that as a boy he'd tie two fishing hooks at each end of a piece of fishing line, bait them with bread then throw the contraption to the seagulls who'd swallow it all down then tear themselves apart as they tried to fly away from each other.
I don't think he liked seagulls.

That's farking sadistic.


You said German twice...

/just kidding, most Germans are lovely people
//except for that one guy
///three slashies?  I did Nazi that coming...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So... not a fire?



This is the fire department getting a DRONE out of a tree at the Zoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure why the pilot though the fire department was the best option but there it is.

The Zoo is a no drone zone.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTR, I have no issue with killing invasive or harmful animals. I DO have an issue when there is cruelty in the killing.


An interesting distinction.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was fishing once and a seagull swooped down and grabbed my lure.

A very exciting ten minutes ensued.

Seagull was fine. I was a little beat up.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: It's farking up natural selection.  That seagull is going to breed more stupid seagulls that get stuck in light posts, causing us thousand of dollars per year in seagull removal.  If he just let it mummify up there it would have been a lesson to all the other seagulls not to get stuck in light posts.

/Do I have to think of everything?


Did he also wet the bed?
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Situations like this are why they invented BB guns.


I got one down from a parking lot light in Solano County using a hacky-sack
 
