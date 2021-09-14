 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "Find anything interesting during your treasure hunt?" "I found a grenade"   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Constable, 7-year-old Perkasie boy's discovery, weekend treasure hunt, block of Middle Road, Sheriff, treasure hunt, Hilltown Township police, Police  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 3:20 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it holy?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ert or inert?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dreamed of finding sh*t like that when I was a kid.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he count to 3 or did he then proceed to 4?
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would they call the cops? Moms take away all the fun. They should of kept and they could of blown it up themselves.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good thing his parents were around. I would have went home and put it in the microwave.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now we know.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is what is wrong with today's kids. Back in the early 70s, we would've pulled the pin and thrown that son of a biatch
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had a bunch of those when I was a kid you could get dummy grenades from the army surplus store for pocket change. That was back in the olden days when nobody got their panties in a bunch about kids playing with cap guns and nothing complemented a cap gun quite like grenades. If we'd found a live grenade we'd only have told our parents after we'd tried it out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got a rock.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

makerofmaps: Why would they call the cops? Moms take away all the fun.


You have to report these things to the complaint department.

eadn-wc04-4217783.nxedge.ioView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

makerofmaps: Why would they call the cops? Moms take away all the fun. They should've of kept it and they could've of blown it up themselves.


FTFY
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A bumb! Were you expecting one?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I had a bunch of those when I was a kid you could get dummy grenades from the army surplus store for pocket change. That was back in the olden days when nobody got their panties in a bunch about kids playing with cap guns and nothing complemented a cap gun quite like grenades. If we'd found a live grenade we'd only have told our parents after we'd tried it out.


Where's your hand, son?
Uh, a seagull got it!
We live in Illinois, son
So?
Seagull?
Could have come up the Mississippi, like following a garbage scow, and flew over here and grabbed my hand and here were are.  It happens a lot next town over.  I think.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.