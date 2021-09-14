 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Vladimir Putin in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure, which means we may soon be seeing Putin on the fritz
58
    More: Repeat, Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia, Bashar al-Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, inner circle, Russia's Sputnik V, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad  
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be so lucky.

/only the good die young
//or something like that
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, subby is saying that Pootie is really German, not Russian?
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only thing more tortured than KGB prisoners is this headline.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OK sub-boomer
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.


Yeah, because the super-rich, sociopathic oligarchs of Russia are eagerly awaiting a reasonable leader.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It must be pretty serious if the Russians are admitting he is self isolating.  Hell, they insisted Stalin was just a little under the weather, for days after he died.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Covid-19 made it to the head of the Republican Party
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Not sure if serious
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Virus does not touch Putin.  Putin look at virus, tell it to die.  Virus dies.  Then virus come back to life again to say 'spacibo, comrade, dasvidanya' and then it die again.  Putin then eat borscht and drink wodka and have very manly heterosexual sex with men."
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Хорошо.
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
done in one
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll assume "Isolation" is just code for wanting to go on a holiday without being bothered by the press.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin/Young Frankenstein dancing deepfake is needed here.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's come a long way from his days as a long haired freedom fighter for the KGB.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nice one, Giza
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.  Expect the next most dangerous oligarch to step forth and rule.

Although Russia seems to be scary punching above her weight.  No idea if Putin is required for that.
 
indylaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This Is Bold Text: The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.

Yeah, because the super-rich, sociopathic oligarchs of Russia are eagerly awaiting a reasonable leader.


At the very least a power vacuum could turn the attention of leadership against itself and distract from trying to undermine the West.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's fine, he's got a convenient excuse and free time to go "research" and release tracksuit porn while smoking crack.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One case of Ivermectin going out.  FedEx Overnight
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think i could make an exception for this one.

Why, yes Mr. Putin horse de-wormer is an excellent choice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So after spending over a year pushing COVID disinformation in the USA, that bastard might die from COVID?  That would be hilarious and fitting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He'll just get bare chested and wrestle the virus to submission.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok universe, we've been through hell and we're calling in a favor on this one, dammit.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
yes die trash
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't this motherf*cker lock himself away for several months last year?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shouldn't all of Russia be in isolation and Putin be free to roam about?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It must be pretty serious if the Russians are admitting he is self isolating.  Hell, they insisted Stalin was just a little under the weather, for days after he died.


"He's just not his old self."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin on the Fritz?
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Easy Subby. He ain't dead yet.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: winedrinkingman: It must be pretty serious if the Russians are admitting he is self isolating.  Hell, they insisted Stalin was just a little under the weather, for days after he died.

"He's just not his old self."


I wouldn't mind a "Weekend at Sergei's" kind of situation, at least for a few days.
 
p51d007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

This Is Bold Text: The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.



Problem is, would the person that replaced him, be worse?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Article said he's negative and I read last spring he got the Pfizer shot.

He got it two months before I did.

I don't wish Covid-19 on Putin. If he gets a breakthrough case, I'll likely get a breakthrough case.

I do hope Putin steps on a hot glass crack pipe and hurts a Judo foot. He smokes crack, it's in a hardbass song.

Hey Vladimir,
How's tv time with Navalny? Are you hogging the clicker?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

p51d007: This Is Bold Text: The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.


Problem is, would the person that replaced him, be worse?


Dmitry Peskov is worse.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought he had Parkinson and was going to step down?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You're not going to let a little zaraza stop you from fighting me. I know it.
uamee - DELET THIS NAHUI
Youtube YgM6rmNgnVE
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: This Is Bold Text: The world would be a better place if that guy hurried up and died.

Yeah, because the super-rich, sociopathic oligarchs of Russia are eagerly awaiting a reasonable leader.


Yeah, I don't think that the end of one Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin alone will help.  One of the biggest problems, demonstrated time and time again, is that when an autocratic regime falls, it leaves a power-vacuum that leads to further destabilization.  Old extensions of the state left to whither on the vine end up going into private practice for themselves, and ambitious figures that have yearned for power will violently attempt to assert themselves through whatever influences they'd managed to construct.

The only way it really works is if enough of their bureaucracy, law enforcement, and military choose to deal with the oligarchs once the lynch-pin holding them in place is gone, but even then it would still be extraordinarily messy and dangerous both internally and to the rest of the world.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vlad, if you did die, your memetic soviet union remains a threat.
DJ Blyatman & XS Project - How We Party (Official Video)
Youtube agV86_dFVOE
 
freakay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin gonna happen ?
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He'll get monoclonal antibodies and be fine. He's rich.
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isolation...
Yeah, with some double jointed Russian ballerinas!!!
 
Jumbled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn the consequences! - Die, biatch!
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Young frankenstein Putting On The Ritz
Youtube ab7NyKw0VYQ

/oblig
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, they say the good die young.
I wonder if Covid even affects the immortal....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amindtat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*crackles Sovietly*
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's just a cold.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
C'mon Vladimir, don't be a wuss.
Come run around Florida with me.

Ron DeSantis says you don't need a mask and Covid-19 isn't dangerous.

Cmon!

What are you afraid of? Me?
 
Epicedion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When Putin kicks off, Russia is going to have a civil war.
 
