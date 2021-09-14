 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   I'll see your taking horse dewormer to treat COVID-19 and I'll raise you lying about not getting a vaccine to get a booster   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Merltech: Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.


Is it? I see people deciding doctors aren't smart enough so they do what they want. The vaccine may be safer than horse paste but the action is just as dangerous.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Merltech: Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.

Is it? I see people deciding doctors aren't smart enough so they do what they want. The vaccine may be safer than horse paste but the action is just as dangerous.


Is there a difference between the potency of the first and 2nd shots?  Is the first shot week enough to be considered a booster?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I haven't done it, but I'd be lying if I said that I hadn't thought REAL LONG and HARD about it.

Real Long, Hard, Meaty, Veiny, Black and Bicurious about it......really.
.
.
.
Wait, what was the question again?

/happy scrappy hero pup
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you show up at a retail pharmacy and say you need one, they are going to give it to you. They can't ask you for health records to prove it.

It's kind of a problem.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Merltech: edmo: Merltech: Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.

Is it? I see people deciding doctors aren't smart enough so they do what they want. The vaccine may be safer than horse paste but the action is just as dangerous.

Is there a difference between the potency of the first and 2nd shots?  Is the first shot week enough to be considered a booster?


As far as I know, both shots are the same within a given company's vaccine.  But mixing vaccines from two different companies doesn't sound like a particularly smart thing to do
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If You Get All 5 COVID Vaccines
Youtube uiwjAj0zfKQ
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Merltech: Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.

Is it? I see people deciding doctors aren't smart enough so they do what they want. The vaccine may be safer than horse paste but the action is just as dangerous.


It's not. Subby, who may be you, made a completely mad comparison.
They're assholes for seeking a booster if it would have been someone else's 1st or 2nd shot, but they're not morons. They're following the science while half of our right-wing assholes reject science.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My previous post notwithstanding, its time to admit what we've got here is probably a 3-shot sequence for a lot of people, like Varicella immunization.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BSAB vaccine edition.

Fark off subby. Booster shots have been proven to be safe unlike anything fox news is pushing.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x530]


Dat Vax!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: As far as I know, both shots are the same within a given company's vaccine. But mixing vaccines from two different companies doesn't sound like a particularly smart thing to do


The case for it seems to be growing, though getting access to full abstracts on it is not easy.
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty big difference to me. There are medical reasons to not take a topical horse dewormer but public health reasons to not seek out a third booster.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Literally my doc friend and I were discussing it....he decided against it in the end due to not being trackable, but I imagine people are doing this a lot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they're not tanking away from someone else who hasn't had it yet and waiting two weeks since the last one I can find no problem with it. We're throwing them away because of the (horse) paste eaters.
I've not heard anything about it being dangerous from any expert, just no consensus on if it's necessary for everyone.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can get a booster at any time. They're approved for people with comorbidities or underlying conditions and  the pharmacies aren't asking for proof or even what the condition is. 

Vaccine doses are expiring already. Go ahead and get the booster if you want it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's coming up to six months since my second dose, so I am definitely thinking about boosters.  But they said "eight months", so I'll have to wait until November.  Especially since I got my first two shots through the state's vaccination system, they might automatically schedule the booster shot as well.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: The Maryland Department of Health decided to take action before the FDA: It issued an order last week permitting immediate boosters for all residents 65 and older who live in group settings like nursing homes. Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, pointed to the CDC's recommendation last month that "moderately to severely immunocompromised" people should have extra shots. "We are relying on that expansive view to deem the seniors in congregate settings as immunocompromised," he said. "We are directing those facilities to offer the booster shot to anyone who wants one."

If your local Department of Health is saying do it for a certain community and those doses would expire otherwise, you can't compare that to eating horse paste and shiatting out your intestinal lining.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mixing brands of shots hasn't been shown to be dangerous.  There have been some studies trying to show whether mixing shots is as effective as getting both doses from the same brand - I'm not sure if they were conclusive on efficacy being the same, but they definitely didn't show an increased risk.

Getting boosters after 6 months is already something being talked about openly, for health care professionals and other at-risk individuals that got their first shots early on.  I really doubt that getting a third dose after 6 months poses any additional risks compared to the first two - that's not how vaccines work.  It's not like the vaccine material itself "builds up" in your system.

I'd be concerned if people were taking away doses meant for the unvaccinated, but that's clearly not the case anymore.  Shots are readily available everywhere in the US.  Given that doses have a defined shelf life, they're probably going to waste if not given as boosters.

Especially for the person in TFA, who started with a J&J shot, which is known to be less effective.  Getting redone with an mRNA vaccine probably makes a lot of sense.

All in all, I'm fine with this.  Personally, I'd prefer if FDA offered up an emergency use authorization for boosters, so people wouldn't have to lie to get them.

/Got my second shot in April, so I'm theoretically up for a booster in a month.  I'm low risk, so probably wouldn't lie to get one - I'll wait till they're officially available.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a good thing we're using a national database and digital records rather than something stupid like a piece of paper.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OldRod: Merltech: edmo: Merltech: Still safer bet than quack science from faux news.

Is it? I see people deciding doctors aren't smart enough so they do what they want. The vaccine may be safer than horse paste but the action is just as dangerous.

Is there a difference between the potency of the first and 2nd shots?  Is the first shot week enough to be considered a booster?

As far as I know, both shots are the same within a given company's vaccine.  But mixing vaccines from two different companies doesn't sound like a particularly smart thing to do


The second shot in the Russian vaxx is different from the first. They use two different adenoviruses to deliver the protein.

I think all the ones being approved in the US and Europe have identical first and second shot.
 
God--
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you show up at a retail pharmacy and say you need one, they are going to give it to you. They can't ask you for health records to prove it.

It's kind of a problem.


Yes, yes they can ask you. You on the other hand can refuse in which case they can send you on your merry way. Hippa really only covers someone who has your medical info from releasing it without your permission. It does preclude someone for asking for it
 
