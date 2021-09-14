 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   "When you have eliminated all which is impossible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or you didn't actually eliminate everything impossible.

/ that's extremely hard to do.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't let Kim K live rent free in your head...
 
suze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Her best look ever.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isnt she about due to suck another dick on the internet?

I think her fame from the last one is about all done.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Basically, her timing was off on her latest plastic surgery, it didn't have time to heal properly... so, she did what she had to do...
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I find it sexy. I'd hit that, and yeah, I think she would be really good in bed.

/fyi, you can never run out of the impossible.
/I've believed as many as 6 impossible things before breakfast, alone.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not improbable.
That was always my first guess.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Isnt she about due to suck another dick on the internet?

I think her fame from the last one is about all done.


It's hard to work that in when you have to spend 3 hours trowling on makeup and squeezing your silicone
ass and boobs into clothes and taking pics of yourself..You barely have time to beat your Asian nanny
or "study" to be a lawyer..What's a brown trash girl to do?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: dothemath: Isnt she about due to suck another dick on the internet?

I think her fame from the last one is about all done.

It's hard to work that in when you have to spend 3 hours trowling on makeup and squeezing your silicone
ass and boobs into clothes and taking pics of yourself..You barely have time to beat your Asian nanny
or "study" to be a lawyer..What's a brown trash girl to do?


They should put up a permanent billboard on Rodeo Drive of her with that giant cock down her throat.

She doesnt get to pretend she didnt become famous for sucking dick.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What about when there are multiple possibles?
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Or you didn't actually eliminate everything impossible.

/ that's extremely hard to do.


Hard, not impossible.

Dumb & Dumber (4/6) Movie CLIP - The Toilet Doesn't Flush (1994) HD
Youtube 6AVMcJa77PM
 
