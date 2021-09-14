 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Killing Joke, World Party, Cutting Crew, and Spandau Ballet. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #253. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
64
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G'day all.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

ok, not really a programming note. but it was brought to my attention that one of our usual thread participants was doing a little shilling for our humble gathering in another thread on fark. thank you kind person, i won't out you in case you wanted to be anonymous, but you're awesome.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: "beautiful"


jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

I recently discovered 'Peaky Blinders.' How that came about:

First listen to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (REACTION)
These 'reaction' people are experiencing a 'Doctor Who' approach to music, at breakneck speed. 60 years or more of Rock/Soul/Country/etc. at random. For instance, he posted Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' the same day as this.

This guy gets more in-depth than most, covering the lyrics and commentary. Fun to watch.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

ok, not really a programming note. but it was brought to my attention that one of our usual thread participants was doing a little shilling for our humble gathering in another thread on fark. thank you kind person, i won't out you in case you wanted to be anonymous, but you're awesome.


If you mean the 'Sunday Morning Music Club' thread, I put my name on that comment. Hard to be anonymous on Fark.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

I recently discovered 'Peaky Blinders.' How that came about:

These 'reaction' people are experiencing a 'Doctor Who' approach to music, at breakneck speed. 60 years or more of Rock/Soul/Country/etc. at random. For instance, he posted Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' the same day as this.

This guy gets more in-depth than most, covering the lyrics and commentary. Fun to watch.


Peaky Blinders is awesome.
And it has some crazy good music in the sound track too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yup. that's the one. thank you good sir.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peaky Blinders is awesome.
And it has some crazy good music in the sound track too


I've only seen the first episode so far, so I'm looking forward to more. A somewhat earlier time than 'Derry Girls.'
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: yup. that's the one. thank you good sir.


You are entirely welcome.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: A somewhat earlier time than 'Derry Girls.'


I had to watch every episode of that twice as I was laughing so much
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

I recently discovered 'Peaky Blinders.'


whatever you do, don't look it up on the wikipedia. rabbit hole material for sure.

/ask me how i know
//wait, no, don't ask
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by. And before anyone faints, I'll be here for the entire show. I have today and tomorrow off from work, though I might leave early tomorrow. (I'm going to sportsball games)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show a

Show attire today
They supported Depeche Mode at Crystal Palace & as they finished their set, Eldritch quipped, "Enjoy the puppet show."
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark simply red ya manc bastard.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably the violator tour.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Haha.
Devotional tour.
There's an excellent DM Live wiki that incidentally has links to audio from almost every DM concert ever.
That is known available audio at least
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bit rich considering dM actually had a live drummer on that tour :D
I mean sure, it was just Alan, but still...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a bit rich considering dM actually had a live drummer on that tour :D
I mean sure, it was just Alan, but still...


and a new record :0P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unrelated, the DEVOtional is still on the November in Cleveland
https://devo-obsesso.com/html/news_pgs​/devotional2021-promo.html
It is my intention to take the boy
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hot..... fresh.....

....

... chunks?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a wonderful break from talk radio you are!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

What you doin' to me breakfast?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KJ!
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've seen them a bunch of times over three decades - they never play this song

... I love this song and love this record
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good (at least it was like that) day everybody.
Full outfit on today. I start to wonder what Wednesdays in winter will be like?...
 
schwarzsturm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For years I thought I would never see Killing Joke in its original lineup and that it was effectively over with Paul Raven's passing.  I'm so glad Paul Ferguson mended fences with Jaz, Geordie, and Youth for some of their harshest output.  Still makes mah head asplode that I got to see the original lineup twice within a year (Skully's Columbus 09/18 and opening for TOOL in Cleveland 11/19).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I farking love this drum part to bits
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good (at least it was like that) day everybody.
Full outfit on today. I start to wonder what Wednesdays in winter will be like?...


The usual.  Socal has two seasons: nice weather season and slightly-chilly-but-still-nice weather season.

Never gets cold enough for death to hibernate.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Greetings! Sorry I'm late, the Germans were bombing Pearl Harbor...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

true story: i can do that to my cat.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Bit gothy", He said.

LOL
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The usual.  Socal has two seasons: nice weather season and slightly-chilly-but-still-nice weather season.



not entirely true. we also have fire season.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

true story: i can do that to my cat.


Mine does the "Turkey Leg" as far up in the air as he can get it. Not sexual?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Greetings! Sorry I'm late, the Germans were bombing Pearl Harbor...


At least it's not over.........
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

not entirely true. we also have fire season.


Heh.  Of course.  There's "everything's on fire!" season and then "Christmas is on fire too!"
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

not entirely true. we also have fire season.


South Florida also has two.. "F**K It's Hot" and "Hurricane"
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Never gets cold enough for death to hibernate.


Oh... I haven't thought about Socal... Death and hibernation are quite normal in my part of the world. Assuming humans can survive hibernation.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seattle gets 3 months of nice sunny weather, and 9 months of oh yay it's wet outside.
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the two best tunes on the air now!!!

:P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

South Florida also has two.. "F**K It's Hot Humid" and "Hurricane"


fixed.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

South Florida also has two.. "F**K It's Hot" and "Hurricane"


St. Aug smiles, waves, sends a postcard to paradise.
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oh... I haven't thought about Socal... Death and hibernation are quite normal in my part of the world. Assuming humans can survive hibernation.


It's a catch-22.  Cause even when Death goes on holiday, he holidays IN Socal.  They get no breaks.

/La Jolla, I hear..
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And... where are the gals? I feel lonely.
Where are NeoMoxie and MadisonSmiled?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
