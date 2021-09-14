 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 57 South Bend)   So, this is how the zombie apocalypse starts   (abc57.com) divider line
39
    More: Asinine, Elizabeth Wilson, English-language films, intoxicated woman, treatment room, Memorial Hospital, incident take place, medic, Wilson  
•       •       •

1666 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good Lord.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd let her bite me...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: I'd let her bite me...


Pay some bail, get some tail
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers have discovered bath salts work against COVID-19.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke the area, and cities around the area.  Just to be safe.  We are in 2020-2021, we can't be too cautious.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the area, and cities around the area.  Just to be safe.  We are in 2020-2021, we can't be too cautious.


This situation is worse than I thought if the ambassador is willing to kill his own people.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Let the zombie apocalypse start.
I have my brain-protection kit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I look at how we as a species have reacted to this pandemic and other pandemics throughout history, I'm beginning to suspect that some people are natural-born zombies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please refer to the chart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the future people are going to ask "Why wont people get into the healthcare industry? We need nurses!"

It was either going to be something like this or bankrupt relatives of dead cancer patients deciding to shoot up hospitals.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the area, and cities around the area.  Just to be safe.  We are in 2020-2021, we can't be too cautious.

This situation is worse than I thought if the ambassador is willing to kill his own people.


"My own people"?  While TFA does not state her vaccianation status, I assume it is ivermectin class zero vaccine status.  So if my assumtion is correct, she is not "my people".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes please
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: The more I look at how we as a species have reacted to this pandemic and other pandemics throughout history, I'm beginning to suspect that some people are natural-born zombies.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philo​s​ophical_zombie
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: BigChad: I'd let her bite me...

Pay some bail, get some tail


Might bite your balls off.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Wilson is facing a charge of battery against a public safety official.

What's the reasoning behind leaving out attempted murder?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wilson is facing a charge of battery against a public safety official."

Tom Hanks would be so disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.


d3p35yrllpoz9p.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Please refer to the chart.

[Fark user image image 425x299]


"Always pooping" and "anti-vaxxer" are not mutually exclusive once they get into the horse paste.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Meh. Let the zombie apocalypse start.
I have my brain-protection kit.
[Fark user image image 269x515]


If you're blonde then colouring your hair is artificial intelligence.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.


Really?

I always thought attached earlobes were generally considered more aesthetically appealing.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: shinji3i: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the area, and cities around the area.  Just to be safe.  We are in 2020-2021, we can't be too cautious.

This situation is worse than I thought if the ambassador is willing to kill his own people.

"My own people"?  While TFA does not state her vaccianation status, I assume it is ivermectin class zero vaccine status.  So if my assumtion is correct, she is not "my people".


I'm guessing its the 'Booze' part.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: AmbassadorBooze: shinji3i: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke the area, and cities around the area.  Just to be safe.  We are in 2020-2021, we can't be too cautious.

This situation is worse than I thought if the ambassador is willing to kill his own people.

"My own people"?  While TFA does not state her vaccianation status, I assume it is ivermectin class zero vaccine status.  So if my assumtion is correct, she is not "my people".

I'm guessing its the 'Booze' part.


If that is the case, she still isn't "my people".  My people drink alone, in the dark. in our underwear. With at most the blueish light from a crt tv tuned to static as the light source.  Like god intended.  Anybody who drinks in public or goes in public is not "my people".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: jim32rr: BigChad: I'd let her bite me...

Pay some bail, get some tail

Might bite your balls off.


User name checks out
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigChad: I'd let her bite me...


You might want to see the full test results. COVID might be the least dangerous virus floating around in her.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Excelsior: foo monkey: Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.

[d3p35yrllpoz9p.cloudfront.net image 850x642]


better?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image 420x294]


Found our next mass shooter!
 
ExYank
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > Wilson is facing a charge of battery against a public safety official.

What's the reasoning behind leaving out attempted murder?


Probably because the possibility of death is extremely remote for a presumably vaccinated person. Like punching somebody is going to be battery unless they actually do die.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anfrind: The more I look at how we as a species have reacted to this pandemic and other pandemics throughout history, I'm beginning to suspect that some people are natural-born zombies.


Nah, they just want to live their lives without having to submit to the cults of blood rituals and aren't afraid of the agora.

Don't worry they will be forced to submit eventually when the freedom loophole is formally closed. At least now we finally have a dictator willing to create orders without the useless congress getting in the way because of some dumb piece of paper.

Then we can move on to the next thing to fear. Which I am sure will be very scary.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: foo monkey: Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.

Really?

I always thought attached earlobes were generally considered more aesthetically appealing.


Pervert.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: anfrind: The more I look at how we as a species have reacted to this pandemic and other pandemics throughout history, I'm beginning to suspect that some people are natural-born zombies.

Nah, they just want to live their lives without having to submit to the cults of blood rituals and aren't afraid of the agora.

Don't worry they will be forced to submit eventually when the freedom loophole is formally closed. At least now we finally have a dictator willing to create orders without the useless congress getting in the way because of some dumb piece of paper.

Then we can move on to the next thing to fear. Which I am sure will be very scary.


For the last time, that pizza parlor doesn't have a basement.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alebak: And in the future people are going to ask "Why wont people get into the healthcare industry? We need nurses!"

It was either going to be something like this or bankrupt relatives of dead cancer patients deciding to shoot up hospitals.


So you are saying that there is a flaw in the idea of free healthcare for all?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: [Fark user image image 420x294]


I always wondered how groups of people could commit genocide. Thanks Fark.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ExYank: Dustin_00: > Wilson is facing a charge of battery against a public safety official.

What's the reasoning behind leaving out attempted murder?

Probably because the possibility of death is extremely remote for a presumably vaccinated person. Like punching somebody is going to be battery unless they actually do die.


I just want to know if there is a video so I can judge.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I fear subby might actually be right.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ExYank: Dustin_00: > Wilson is facing a charge of battery against a public safety official.

What's the reasoning behind leaving out attempted murder?

Probably because the possibility of death is extremely remote for a presumably vaccinated person. Like punching somebody is going to be battery unless they actually do die.


Why is she "presumably vaccinated"?  And not "presumably on horse dewormer"?  A vaccinated human being is a being of light an love.  We do not attack nurses by biting them.  Horse dewormer zombies of the trump insurrection are "people" who will attack a nurse.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TastyEloi: foo monkey: Attached earlobes?  Hard pass.

Really?

I always thought attached earlobes were generally considered more aesthetically appealing.



IIRC, attached earlobes are statistically linked to early heart attacks.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.