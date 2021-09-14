 Skip to content
(BBC)   Rough guide to visiting the Netherlands - obey local customs, respect the locals, try to speak in the native tongue, but above all, try not to look like Sicilian crime lord Matteo Messina Denaro   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Li'l Steven Approves
 
behanger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The native tongue? Really? The main reason it so hard to learn Dutch is that when an accent is detected, the locals switch to English immediately.

Well, to be fair, they'll speak Dunglish to you. You see our Englisch is not perfect, but it comes in the neighborhood.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/can speak from experience.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

behanger: The native tongue? Really? The main reason it so hard to learn Dutch is that when an accent is detected, the locals switch to English immediately.

Well, to be fair, they'll speak Dunglish to you. You see our Englisch is not perfect, but it comes in the neighborhood.


Sounds like my friends with Chinese.  They spent a year diligently trying to learn what they could for a short visit to China.  Ended up that as soon as they approached someone, the person lit up like a Christmas tree and wanted to practice their Chinglish on them.  They used more Chinese with their teacher in the US than they did in China.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Dag' with a *really* hard G is sorta like 'aloha' as it's both hello and goodbye.

Other useful phrases are 'Ik spreek geen Nederlands' (I don't speak Dutch) and 'verdomme' (damn it)

If you pronounce 'ik spreek een klein beetje nederlands' (I speak a little bit of Dutch) too well, they'll assume you're being modest and respond in full speed Dutch, even if it's just one of the few phrases that you remember from living there 30+ years ago.

/military brat
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hollywood Mafia boss:

Real Life capo di tutti capi:

Watubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know the timeline of events.  When he was first "spotted", how fast did they get the warrant and, of course, what this guy looks like.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hollywood Mafia boss:

[Fark user image 400x400]

Real Life capo di tutti capi:

[Fark user image 299x323]


Yeah but those eyes with the expressionless face. Speaks of a murderer to me.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hollywood Mafia boss:

[Fark user image image 400x400]

Real Life capo di tutti capi:

[Fark user image image 299x323]


"Would you like to touch my monkey?"
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: BigNumber12: Hollywood Mafia boss:

[Fark user image 400x400]

Real Life capo di tutti capi:

[Fark user image 299x323]

Yeah but those eyes with the expressionless face. Speaks of a murderer to me.


BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Mafia will now do the same -- the crime impersonating il capo di tutti capi.

On the whole, the Dutch prison is probably to be preferred, less rude.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phalamir: behanger: The native tongue? Really? The main reason it so hard to learn Dutch is that when an accent is detected, the locals switch to English immediately.

Well, to be fair, they'll speak Dunglish to you. You see our Englisch is not perfect, but it comes in the neighborhood.

Sounds like my friends with Chinese.  They spent a year diligently trying to learn what they could for a short visit to China.  Ended up that as soon as they approached someone, the person lit up like a Christmas tree and wanted to practice their Chinglish on them.  They used more Chinese with their teacher in the US than they did in China.


Back in the 80s, any Dutch person in their 20s had taken English in high school, and watched most of their TV shows and movies in English with Dutch subtitles

(There were only two TV channels that were on in the morning for the news, and then didn't come back on until about 4pm for Smurfs and Sesame Street, both of which were in Dutch as the intended audience couldn't read yet)

But in the evenings, we had A-Team, Knight Rider, Hill Street Blues, Dynasty, and such.  And some Australian show with a kangaroo

The Dutch learn German, French, and English by the time they've finished high school.

/but don't speak German to a Dutch person
//especially not older Dutch people who were alive during the war
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: 'Dag' with a *really* hard G is sorta like 'aloha' as it's both hello and goodbye.


Technically true, nobody I know does it though. Be prepared to get some strange looks when greeting someone with "dag."
 
