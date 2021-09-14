 Skip to content
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then codswallop means swat it with your junk?.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testiculous sounds like the villain to a gay superhero.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the insides of my knees are feeling testiculous today. Anyone have any ointment?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.


Following a dictionary and a state gov't were among my best Twitter decisions. What a world.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.


What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.

What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At times, RugbyJock's photoshop contest entries were testiculous.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SurfaceTension: AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.

What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 592x343]


Gracias.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SurfaceTension: AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.

What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 592x343]


funny, I heard that the moderna vaccine added length and girth to your ween.
Happened to my friend's sister's ex husband - he's happy he got vaxed and she's all bummed now
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SurfaceTension: AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.

What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 592x343]


Hey, Nicki... your cousin's friend has an STD.  And since the fiance called off the wedding, I'm guessing he didn't get it from her
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think Vince McMahon used this word describing high risk maneuvers.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Then codswallop means swat it with your junk?.


I think you'll find that it's ye olde English word for teabagging.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Testiculous sounds like the villain to a gay superhero.


or an odd spell from harry potter
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Testiculous sounds like the villain to a gay superhero.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://books.google.com/books?id=xmU​6​ArretQ8C&pg=PA182#v=onepage&q&f=false for a short discussion.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: west.la.lawyer: Testiculous sounds like the villain to a gay superhero.

[Fark user image 425x679]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: west.la.lawyer: Testiculous sounds like the villain to a gay superhero.

[Fark user image 425x679]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's what happens when Greco-Roman wrestling and absurd Rom-Coms combine...no one should witness it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Man, the insides of my knees are feeling testiculous today. Anyone have any ointment?


I believe you can find the ointment at Farm & Fleet, under the brand name "Ivermectin". Use as directed.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like something you'd make out of animal parts and hummus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: oldfarthenry: Man, the insides of my knees are feeling testiculous today. Anyone have any ointment?

I believe you can find the ointment at Farm & Fleet, under the brand name "Ivermectin". Use as directed.


Ok, applied to horse.  Now what?

/you did say, "use as directed"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope that guy was a groomsman, so that he could wear a tux and LOOK im-pot-ent as well


/ what, dialect jokes are out now, too?
// just as well
/// really a spoken joke anyway
 
noitsnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


"That's the most testiculous thing I ever heard."
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now the word codpiece makes sense.
American Heritage Dictionary:
Cod (2):
1. Archaic A husk or pod.
2. Archaic The scrotum.
3. Obsolete A bag.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: SurfaceTension: AdmirableSnackbar: Miriam-Webster subtweets are the best subtweets. They're like Baskin-Robbins, they always find out.

What are they sub-tweeting? I'm sure I missed something that would make this a heck of a lot funnier.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 592x343]


I had the same problem with swelling. I was able to solve it without a doctor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Have to admit, I first read that word as "testilicious"
 
BigMax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

felching pen: Now the word codpiece makes sense.
American Heritage Dictionary:
Cod (2):
1. Archaic A husk or pod.
2. Archaic The scrotum.
3. Obsolete A bag.


So the English were all eating fried scrotum?

Actually, that explains a lot.
 
