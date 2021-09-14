 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Authorities autopsy alligator suspected of eating man during Hurricane Ida, discover human remains. No word on status of gigantic emerald   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Hurricane Katrina, Tamanend, St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, New Orleans, Sheriff, Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 504-pound alligator  
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Name of news source checks out.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No emerald was found

Also the guy who did the autopsy is retiring next week.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this have the Follow Up tag?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Necropsy, subby.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a crocodile.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why I went through that rigorous training as a child...

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what alligators do welcome to the food chain.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was 71 years old. Unless he was some sort of workout / fitness maniac, he couldn't have been very tasty. Stringy, limp flesh, probably.

Teens / young adults might be better, but they'd scamper off too fast when they see a gator nearby.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: This is what alligators do welcome to the food chain.


Did an alligator eat your punctuation?

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Autopsy Alligator" sounds like a cartoon character designed by Big Funeral.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tend to try to stay far away from 12 foot 500+lb gators on a nice day.

Doubly so when they're pissed off from a cat 4 hurricane.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a hand, too.  Did you bring the hand?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: There was a hand, too.  Did you bring the hand?

[Fark user image image 600x300]


starecat.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x200]

I loved that movie - it was a fun story, and Kathleen Turner was in her prime.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I not introducing myself to every cop in the pueblo.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Romancing the Stone
Youtube YmQpQyRTuGM
 
Ashelth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "Autopsy Alligator" sounds like a cartoon character designed by Big Funeral.


You only preform an autopsy on humans.  Necropsy is for animals.

Autopsy is a specialized term for a human necropsy. So technically you could call an autopsy a necropsy... But your not going to get an MD to use a term that would make their work seem less important.

Podiatrists bill for bebridments.  Not cutting toenails of old diabetic people.  (And as a class lots of fraudulent billing)
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Teens / young adults


You like the middle-aged ones?  14, 15, 16?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, we killed an alligator for being an alligator?
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they were looking for an emerald and not a satellite tracking beacon
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Recently revealed video of the event:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: Recently revealed video of the event:

[media.tenor.com image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


That gator was a little perturbed.
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So...the wife pulled him away...only to immediately drop and leave him unattended on the front porch within easy reach of the floodwaters?

Genius.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope the family got some nice shoes and a matching purse for their ordeal.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jtown: There was a hand, too.  Did you bring the hand?

[Fark user image image 600x300]


I wanted to enquire about a clock.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
" Look at those snappers, huh? "
 
peachpicker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, making it to 71 and then being eaten by a huge alligator during a huge hurricane is far from the worst way to leave this world. Really beats being shot in a robbery, or hit by a drunk driver, or starving to death on your bathroom floor because you fell and broke a hip. Or cancer.

And I know I'm in the minority on this one, but it beats just dying in your sleep. When my time arrives, I'd like to see it coming. If it comes in the shape of enormous scaly jaws emerging from hundred mile an hour winds, that's fine with me.

Much drama. Very legend. Wow.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: Recently revealed video of the event:

[media.tenor.com image 220x166]


Damn he got off easy.
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many times do I have to tell you people stop feeding the gators candy bars.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

peachpicker: enormous scaly jaws emerging from hundred mile an hour winds


Gatorcane?

Hurricroc!
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Dude was 71 years old. Unless he was some sort of workout / fitness maniac, he couldn't have been very tasty. Stringy, limp flesh, probably.

Teens / young adults might be better, but they'd scamper off too fast when they see a gator nearby.


Tell you what I learned as a Florid child, not yet old enough to see over the top of the stove.

Gators tend to drown their prey and then stuff it under water for a while (mangrove roots are handy).

Stringy limp flesh can be transformed.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, we killed an alligator for being an alligator?


No, for eating a person which marks it as a menace.
(we put down domestic dogs for less)

There are about five million more of them in the US.
They are defensive of their young and equal opportunity eaters including the eggs of wading birds.

They were here before us and they will probably be here after.
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zbtop: So...the wife pulled him away...only to immediately drop and leave him unattended on the front porch within easy reach of the floodwaters?

Genius.


She probably told the husband "I'm going to get help. If the alligator starts come over here, just beat him off. He'll leave you alone if you beat him off, trust me, I know."
 
Snooza
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

peachpicker: You know, making it to 71 and then being eaten by a huge alligator during a huge hurricane is far from the worst way to leave this world. Really beats being shot in a robbery, or hit by a drunk driver, or starving to death on your bathroom floor because you fell and broke a hip. Or cancer.

And I know I'm in the minority on this one, but it beats just dying in your sleep. When my time arrives, I'd like to see it coming. If it comes in the shape of enormous scaly jaws emerging from hundred mile an hour winds, that's fine with me.

Much drama. Very legend. Wow.


would much rather die in my sleep than get chewed alive by a gator
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snooza: peachpicker: You know, making it to 71 and then being eaten by a huge alligator during a huge hurricane is far from the worst way to leave this world. Really beats being shot in a robbery, or hit by a drunk driver, or starving to death on your bathroom floor because you fell and broke a hip. Or cancer.

And I know I'm in the minority on this one, but it beats just dying in your sleep. When my time arrives, I'd like to see it coming. If it comes in the shape of enormous scaly jaws emerging from hundred mile an hour winds, that's fine with me.

Much drama. Very legend. Wow.

would much rather die in my sleep than get chewed alive by a gator


would it help to know they don't chew but just clamp down and drag you into deep enough water to roll and drown you?

I'd rather be shot.
 
