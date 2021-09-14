 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Most fathers in the delivery room would be offering support for their partners, others may help with the delivery. Then there's THIS guy   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That shows an astounding lack of marital awareness....... enjoy sleeping on the couch for the next couple of years.  In done cases, a process serving.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only box he's going to be playing with for a while.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fake story makes me so mad!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is playing games on the phone ok?

/Asking for a friend
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.


Shhh shut-up. How did you see that? Where were you hiding you perv?
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, until the baby comes out a different color than the "father", then suddenly everyone's yelling.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.


Was she hot?

/The nurse
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.

Was she hot?

/The nurse


Yes
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Only box he's going to be playing with for a while.


I'm sure he's got plenty of experience fiddling with his joystick.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just jerk off during the delivery like the rest of us.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: jaivirtualcard: iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.

Was she hot?

/The nurse

Yes


Well, since the wife was otherwise occupied...

/"just how far apart ARE those contractions, darlin'?
//"seems a shame to waste this here semi-private room"
///Jeff Foxworthy tasteless slashies
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be all that bad if he'd brought a second controller. Contrary to depiction of childbirth in movies there's normally a lot of waiting around for hours on end - bring some entertainment.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To her dying day, my Mother's Mother never let my Father (21 at the time) forget that his reaction to the doctor saying that Mom was going to be in labor for hours was to go home and go to sleep for the night.

His defense - "I got back in time for his (mine) birth."
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the game he was playing
Fark user imageView Full Size

Terribly addicting and leaves you feeling morally violated, but it's perfect for the birthing room. Scientists agree.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. In retrospect I wish I brought my 3DS or something. It wasn't like TV - it was a whole lot of waiting around. My wife was in denial about even being in labor for the first 24 hours or so.

/then sh*t got real when the pitocin came out
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm outraged

/playstation 4 lyfe
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were in the hospital for a total of 5 days when my son was born because both mother and child got some kind of infection.  It felt like getting out of jail when we left.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.


This is nothing new. Classics like "I just went out for a sub!" and "I just went for one drink!" are common.

//dad was drinking when I was born, kind of had an excuse as my mom's labor was for 30 hours
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Still better than my ex, who kept telling me how hot the intern was and that he was planning to ask her out.  Some guys are not men.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Our band played a gig the night the lead singers daughter was born. By the time the gig was over (2am) it was all done.

His wife was okay about it at the time... but i will note that they are no longer married today.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just went to a movie...

No reason 'both' our evenings had to be ruined
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Wouldn't be all that bad if he'd brought a second controller. Contrary to depiction of childbirth in movies there's normally a lot of waiting around for hours on end - bring some entertainment.


As someone who has been through it four times, yeah, usually a lot of waiting around. I think it depends too on whether or not it's her first time. The first one is usually (understandably) a lot scarier for the woman, and she probably needs a lot more emotional support. By the time she had her third one, my wife was like "Alright, let's get this kid out of me and hit the road. I've got shiat to do."
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the headline only I thought it was going to be some OBGYN delivering their own child from their wife... this is the exact opposite.

/didn't read the tag
//I call next turn on the Xbox
///you can't unsee some stuff once you've been in an OR
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Meh. Still better than my ex, who kept telling me how hot the intern was and that he was planning to ask her out.  Some guys are not men.


Really? And you let him live?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't know yet, but he will have to sell the X-Box to pay the child support and alimony.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Is playing games on the phone ok?

/Asking for a friend


What else are you supposed to do?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure this came as a total surprise.
Guy was ON script. Not off.
 
ShadowJacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the kids commenting don't understand how long this process can be.

"He brought a non-phone gaming device?!?!? GASP! AGGGGRGRGRGRGRGR!"

Hahaha! ^ That's them/you..
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: jaivirtualcard: iamskibibitz: Still not as bad as the guy who was off boinking a nurse while his wife gave birth.

Was she hot?

/The nurse

Yes


Imma need a link for that.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wasn't there for the first. For the second -- Caesarean -- I don't know what I was supposed to do. They erect a kind of cloth canopy around the mother's vitals. Then make the incision. Then, the doctor/surgeon expands the cut and lifts stuff out of the way. Organ stuff. Here, I was told, are the ovaries. (They resemble chicken fat.) I think I may have seen another internal structure or two. Everyone was very cheerful and blithe, and my wife was conscious but not talky. When our son emerged, he was technicolor and textured. Which was good. Nobody played the UK fight song.
 
Esroc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wish my ex and I were on speaking terms, beyond swapping the kid, so I could show her this and give her some perspective. I took a twenty minute nap during a calm moment during what was a 30 hour labour. I had been awake and by her side for a full day/night cycle before shutting my eyes and even when I did I was still sitting right next to her.

She acted like I had abandoned her, made sure everyone who would listen knew what a piece of shiat I was, and lorded that nap over my head for the entirety of our marriage.

/I am not good at recognizing red flags.
//Our daughter is awesome though, so worth it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The guys an idiot.  Everyone knows you take a Playstation to the delivery room.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mod3072: Target Builder: Wouldn't be all that bad if he'd brought a second controller. Contrary to depiction of childbirth in movies there's normally a lot of waiting around for hours on end - bring some entertainment.

As someone who has been through it four times, yeah, usually a lot of waiting around. I think it depends too on whether or not it's her first time. The first one is usually (understandably) a lot scarier for the woman, and she probably needs a lot more emotional support. By the time she had her third one, my wife was like "Alright, let's get this kid out of me and hit the road. I've got shiat to do."


This. I bought a Switch and the new Zelda game the week before our 3rd was born. Not terribly helpful during the birth as it was a C section but came in very handy the next couple of nights.

Yes I helped. But not much I can do while the kid is on the tit.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Literally Addicted: Meh. Still better than my ex, who kept telling me how hot the intern was and that he was planning to ask her out.  Some guys are not men.

Really? And you let him live?


He wasn't worth going to jail for. Besides, now he's had to spend the rest of his life being him. I could bear to inflict that kind of punishment on anyone.
 
indylaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife had a c-section so there wasn't as much waiting. Even so, I had Hearthstone ready to go on my phone.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Literally Addicted: Meh. Still better than my ex, who kept telling me how hot the intern was and that he was planning to ask her out.  Some guys are not men.

Really? And you let him live?


Sounds more like you should want to kill the ex for being the one that is breaking the commitment, and not some random guy that you can't seriously blame if he sticks his dick in your slut wife's tang.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did subby/anyone actually read the article? Last three paragraphs in particular? Slow news day, I guess...

However, the mum later revealed she was just "kidding" with her initial post, and she actually didn't mind her partner playing games while they waited for her to go into labour.
In fact, she even claims it was her idea to bring the Xbox.
She wrote in a comment: "I'm kidding I had my dad bring it for him he deserved it for always being there with me."
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To her dying day, my Mother's Mother never let my Father (21 at the time) forget that his reaction to the doctor saying that Mom was going to be in labor for hours was to go home and go to sleep for the night.

His defense - "I got back in time for his (mine) birth."


Getting some sleep isn't the worst idea. When I was driving home alone at 5:30AM to pick up something we forgot, some jack-wagon blew a crossing red light a few km from the hospital. Fortunately, luck was on my side that day, and I was able to avoid him in time despite my reaction time being a little slow from fatigue; otherwise the nurses would've had to tell my wife 'your husband's back, but he's in the ER'.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like they both sh*t the bed that day
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TFA: "A mum on TikTok"
StoppedReadingThere.png
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnphantom: //dad was drinking when I was born, kind of had an excuse as my mom's labor was for 30 hours


I've always thought hospitals should have really overpriced bars. Seriously. Now wait....hear me out...

Obviously you don't let anyone get sloshed at them, or anyone getting care in them, you throw a 2 drink max that is enforced like you are a german going over maintenance schedules.

You charge an absurd amount for booze, i'm talking like double or triple ballpark prices. You want a beer? 30 bucks, kind of stuff. Give the money to charity or something.

Because you would have people that paid it. Just had a kid and want to buy you and the dude who just became a grandfather a beer? Sweet. About to pull the plug on Nana and need to steel yourself? We got a bottle of jameson right here. Sitting around bored because your husband didn't practice what he preaches and put a brad nail through his thumb and nail, and urgent care said, "yeah....best to go down the road" and are questioning your life choices? Here is your white claw.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Proof positive that he doesn't give a shiat about the gf or the kid.  Run, run away from the bastard before he makes a mess of your and the kid's life.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: johnphantom: //dad was drinking when I was born, kind of had an excuse as my mom's labor was for 30 hours

I've always thought hospitals should have really overpriced bars. Seriously. Now wait....hear me out...

Obviously you don't let anyone get sloshed at them, or anyone getting care in them, you throw a 2 drink max that is enforced like you are a german going over maintenance schedules.

You charge an absurd amount for booze, i'm talking like double or triple ballpark prices. You want a beer? 30 bucks, kind of stuff. Give the money to charity or something.

Because you would have people that paid it. Just had a kid and want to buy you and the dude who just became a grandfather a beer? Sweet. About to pull the plug on Nana and need to steel yourself? We got a bottle of jameson right here. Sitting around bored because your husband didn't practice what he preaches and put a brad nail through his thumb and nail, and urgent care said, "yeah....best to go down the road" and are questioning your life choices? Here is your white claw.


This is literally already a pharma & med supply / hospital / insurance company tactic.

/don't pull the plug on me
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Taking to their joint TikTok account Anxiety Couple, @anxietycouple, the mum shared a video of herself in her hospital bed, before showing her partner - who is now her fiancé - stood next to the TV with an Xbox controller in his hand.

Anyone know if there Is a gofundme  to cover the costs of sterilization for these two?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snarkherder: Did subby/anyone actually read the article? Last three paragraphs in particular? Slow news day, I guess...

However, the mum later revealed she was just "kidding" with her initial post, and she actually didn't mind her partner playing games while they waited for her to go into labour.
In fact, she even claims it was her idea to bring the Xbox.
She wrote in a comment: "I'm kidding I had my dad bring it for him he deserved it for always being there with me."


Thanks wet blanket
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Wasn't there for the first. For the second -- Caesarean -- I don't know what I was supposed to do. They erect a kind of cloth canopy around the mother's vitals. Then make the incision. Then, the doctor/surgeon expands the cut and lifts stuff out of the way. Organ stuff. Here, I was told, are the ovaries. (They resemble chicken fat.) I think I may have seen another internal structure or two. Everyone was very cheerful and blithe, and my wife was conscious but not talky. When our son emerged, he was technicolor and textured. Which was good. Nobody played the UK fight song.


Yeah my wife was in labor for like 20 hours, when her OBGYN was like, "OK, i know you want to go natural, and we aren't there just yet, but we have to start thinking about a c section......because i'm probably going to be back in a bit to tell you we have to do one...so we went with it.

They basically have me sit in the hall until go time in full surgical garb, and i go in, and i want to take a picture and they are like SIR SIT DOWN. NOBODY WANTS TO SEE INSIDE YOUR WIFE.

Anyway, i did end up with an awesome, but graphic photo. I wanted to hang it on the wall. I'm not allowed to.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I've always thought hospitals should have really overpriced bars. Seriously. Now wait....hear me out...


I marked that both smart and funny. Smart cause that would be just about right for alcoholic America (and the world for that matter, alcoholism is rampant everywhere). Funny because the doctors would NEVER let it happen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snarkherder: Did subby/anyone actually read the article? Last three paragraphs in particular? Slow news day, I guess...

However, the mum later revealed she was just "kidding" with her initial post, and she actually didn't mind her partner playing games while they waited for her to go into labour.
In fact, she even claims it was her idea to bring the Xbox.
She wrote in a comment: "I'm kidding I had my dad bring it for him he deserved it for always being there with me."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But one mum was left fuming when she brought her boyfriend to the hospital with her - as he had packed his Xbox and some video games to play on the TV in her room.

And here we have a photo of the new mother:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
