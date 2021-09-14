 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Woman found naked inside storm drain. This is not a repeat from the other day   (nbc-2.com) divider line
34
    More: Florida, English-language films, Burlington Coat Factory, FORT MYERS, Police, Cleveland Indians, Black-and-white films, American films, Fort Myers sewage drain  
•       •       •

1187 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember flushing a dead goldfish.  Took a few tries.  That must be a hell of a good toilet.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that how The Penguin got started?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, aren't most storm drains naked on the inside?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the Tfette thread?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah I'm down here, but so are naked women. Honest. Come on down"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid treatment?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many supermodels can you fit in a shower?

I don't know, they keep slipping down the drain!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Pennywise was upping his game to lure teenage boys?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
near the Burlington Coat Factory...


If only they had some kind of heavy garment that could be used to cover nakedness.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Isn't that how The Penguin got started?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're all high on meth down here.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked women in storm drains?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blect
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, her legs were bound.
She was naked.
She was a guest at the hotel across the street.
Police say it's impossible for her to open the drain on her own.
They had to use hooks and a machine to lift the drain cover.
She doesn't remember anything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: near the Burlington Coat Factory...


If only they had some kind of heavy garment that could be used to cover nakedness.


The fact that there is a Burlington Coat Factory in Florida should be the real news article.

Naked people... not so much.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was let go and told to quit clowning around.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: "Yeah I'm down here, but so are naked women. Honest. Come on down"
[Fark user image 850x478]

"We're all naked down here."
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Came for the...

Walker:
[Fark user image 850x478]
blect: [Fark user image 850x566]


OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x223]


I see all the references were covered.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In my day, that's where we found naked women - in storm drains.  Now you got yer fancy innerwebs, with the pictures and the spam emails.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Leave Stormy Daniels alone!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Officials had to use special tools to save the woman from the drain.


"Special Tools"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to keep my mind out of the gutter now?!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is her name Lyndsey?
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From TFA:  "Officials had to use special tools to save the woman from the drain."

Special tools eh?  Tell me more...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone has gone and thrown away a perfectly good ho.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great, now the C.H.U.D.S. are naked ? 2021 doesn't disappoint.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just keep wondering how florida continues to deliver
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did she look in the deadlights?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I just keep wondering how florida continues to deliver


A this point they're pretty much manufacturing it 24/7
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Officials had to use special tools to save the woman from the drain.


"Special Tools"

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Piiipe. Piiipe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Someone has gone and thrown away a perfectly good ho.


It's Florida, we've got plenty to spare.
 
sjtroxel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

solokumba: dothemath: near the Burlington Coat Factory...


If only they had some kind of heavy garment that could be used to cover nakedness.

The fact that there is a Burlington Coat Factory in Florida should be the real news article.

Naked people... not so much.


I spent about 10 months in Key West for work (tough job, but someone's gotta do it) and would see joggers with parkas, winter hats, and gloves if the morning temps dropped into the low-mid 60s, which it often did in December and January.
There were only two Friday evenings where it was chilly enough for me to wear long pants on my bike ride to happy hour, but the rest of the time I was in shorts if I wasn't at work. One of my coworkers was fond of saying "It was so cold I had to wear pants."
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.