Rule one: feed them
6
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1) Feed them
2) Don't chase them
3) Find an easy treat--my cat likes ice
4) Once they're comfortable with general closeness, meet their eyes and close yours.
5) Play with them but stop before they get bored.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll tell ya what you don't do.  You don't try and get them to click thru a 31 page slideshow.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every Cat At 3AM
Youtube odhMmAPDc54
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A goddamned slideshow?

Since when did that become an acceptable link submission?
 
