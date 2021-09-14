 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Kindergartener blows a .23, nearly OD's on hand sanitizer. Amateur   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
43
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's just getting started using Fark standards.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But enough about Matt Gaetz post college days.
 
dkimball
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What happened to just eating glue?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Family Guy Lemonade Stand
Youtube 5AD-F9ilOxg
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know what could have prevented this? A kindergartener with a gun.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I figured it all had a bitterant added.
I guess it's a step up from eating paste.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we'd shoot freon out of AC units into bread bags and inhale it.

Im very surprised nobody died.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kid, you're not supposed to drink the sanitizer. That's what bleach injections are for.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A Kindergarten cop could have stopped this.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One day kid, one day.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: A Kindergarten cop could have stopped this.


How, make the kid crawl a straight line?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, this needs a Kidz Bop version apparently.
What About Mouthwash?
Youtube 6BhpcQud-wE
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.


Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
23 is a little old to still be blown by a kindergartener.

Im guessing this was a catholic sponsored event.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Say my alphabet backwards?!  biatch, I can't say my alphabet forwards!"
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Her blood-alcohol level was .23.


"I can quit ANYTIME I WANT, MOM!!!!"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I figured it all had a bitterant added.
I guess it's a step up from eating paste.


It's called tonic water and it's never stopped me.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I figured it all had a bitterant added.
I guess it's a step up from eating paste.


It doesn't. That'd mess up your next sandwich. It has some unpleasant alcohols and other stuff added.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"This class, each student has their own sanitizer pump bottle at their desk with their name on it for their personal use," the mother said. "My daughter had consumed half of that bottle. She consumed 6 ounces of 70% alcohol."

Pace yourself kid, 6 shots of everclear before lunch is a bad look for a kindergartener.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
a sign outside the school...

"WE PUMP YOU UP"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even as a teenager, it's hard to keep a straight face when your buddy tells you that Gray Goose has a crisp, refreshing flavor. That kid must be a seasoned pro.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i've seen this in the er. 

it's actually really funny once your rule out other neurological conditions and realize it's a drunk toddler chugging mom's hand sanitizer.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?


Probably?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This class, each student has their own sanitizer pump bottle at their desk with their name on it for their personal use," the mother said. "My daughter had consumed half of that bottle. She consumed 6 ounces of 70% alcohol."

So, uh, where was the teacher?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
psssttt...hey kid....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?


That's the first thing you say if you are an alcoholic.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When SARS hit years ago there were stories about some prisons freaking out and installing hand sanitizer dispensers all over the place. That first week of using alcohol hand sanitizer was fantastic for the inmates.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Heamer: You know what could have prevented this? A kindergartener with a gun.


Or a family that showed their kids what hand sanitizer was for, and how to use it, before they turned 5.  Sure, "Moon Township" sounds pretty Pennsyltucky, but it's only a couple towns outside Pittsburgh.  Was this child raised by wolves or something?  Are the parents total conspiracy theorists who believe that along with vaccines and masks, hand sanitizer is somehow a government control device?  Or is this a case of "I learned it from you, mom," where the kid sees her folks get wasted on hand sanitizer every evening?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pueblonative: kdawg7736: A Kindergarten cop could have stopped this.

How, make the kid crawl a straight line?


"Say your ABC's, punk."
"But I don't know them!"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

solokumba: lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?

That's the first thing you say if you are an alcoholic.


Well I only drink liquor and I can drink quite a lot of it... my liver is quite good... but I drink like 10 times a year.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, and clearly this born-during-the-pandemic toddler is just looking anywhere for a buzz and needs to get into rehab.

Toddler Thinks Random Objects Are Hand Sanitizing Stations ❤🥰
Youtube sN_TMgf5Ogg
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Oh, and clearly this born-during-the-pandemic toddler is just looking anywhere for a buzz and needs to get into rehab.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sN_TMgf5​Ogg]


Awww, what a little idiot.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That kid is going to be fun to raise.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: "This class, each student has their own sanitizer pump bottle at their desk with their name on it for their personal use," the mother said. "My daughter had consumed half of that bottle. She consumed 6 ounces of 70% alcohol."

So, uh, where was the teacher?


There's a reason why hand sanitizer bottles are small for kids. That way they get a buzz instead of alcohol poisoning in case of ingestion.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: So, uh, where was the teacher?


Dealing with the kids on cocaine.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?


You can stay that way as long as you don't venture into the politics tab
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?


Lies. No one can deal with Fark sober.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Merltech: That's just getting started using Fark standards.

Am i the only one on fark who isnt an alcoholic?


No, I'm a crack whore
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
0.23? How did she survive?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 0.23? How did she survive?


We had a man in the ED last week with a .472 - and he survived...this time
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehobbes: i've seen this in the er. 

it's actually really funny once your rule out other neurological conditions and realize it's a drunk toddler chugging mom's hand sanitizer.


What's the treatment?  Some PB & J sandwiches with some juice box sidecars?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: dbirchall: Oh, and clearly this born-during-the-pandemic toddler is just looking anywhere for a buzz and needs to get into rehab.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sN_TMgf5​Ogg]

Awww, what a little idiot.


my son was about 3-4 when he found a shopkin on the ground, totally random.

For the next few weeks he carefully looked everywhere at the ground thinking the world was full of hidden treasure toys.

man, what a world that would be.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: jaivirtualcard: 0.23? How did she survive?

We had a man in the ED last week with a .472 - and he survived...this time


But she is tiny
 
