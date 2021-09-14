 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Cameras installed in last remaining New York subway station. In other news, New York only has one remaining subway station   (thehill.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cameras installed in the final New York subway station.

Don't know if the above attempt is any better.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
subway camera installed in 472nd subway station

i don't know why the newest station was built without cameras though
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The rats took over all the rest.

/CHEW - DEVOUR - CHEW - DEVOUR.....
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The rest were declared official Covid transfer stations
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the service is still slow
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Awesome, so now when youre anally fingered or pushed in front of a train at least your family will have a cool video of it.

Kind of like the thrill cam on a roller coaster.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
472 of them? Well it is a big place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now they can figure out the identity of that elusive vigilante.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, all the rest...gone? C.H.U.D. takeover?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It really is the end of an era. Feels like when there was only one Blockbuster left.
 
