(BBC-US)   Think your urban pigeons are bad? They got nothing on Scottish gulls   (bbc.com) divider line
18
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 850x446]


This is why pigeons are better - they are model passengers...

pigeons riding London Underground district line train
Youtube 3Pn3XeWpUwY
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically they won't take Scottish banknotes either.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Better than west end gulls.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welsh Seagull Steals Tourist's Sausage Roll Outside the Pub with Hilarious Commentary.
Youtube P5H4xw23RjU
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my first memories is of a seagull stealing my hot dog right out of the bun.

It's a cruel world, ma.

Don't feed the skyrats.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And no mention of Scottish Grouse?

Fark user imageView Full Size


He really will nibble your bum.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: One of my first memories is of a seagull stealing my hot dog right out of the bun.

It's a cruel world, ma.

Don't feed the skyrats.


Depends on what you feed them.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
Better than west end gulls.


Pet Shop Boys!?!?!?
OMG - why do the Pet Shop Boys trigger me?  The words are in such a rush to leave my mouth, they stumble at my tongue & all I'm able to do is spit in disgusted frustration.  I want to break my screen.

You just made my day... probably for the worse.
I give grudging respect.  Well played.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a Scottish gull might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gulls just wanna have fun.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That doesn't happen in California...their gulls are laid back and mellow.

I wish they could be California Gulls.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [i.redd.it image 500x500]


Took me a minute.

At least they aren't Canada chicken cobras.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.weasyl.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife knows my fascination for All Things Scottish. (A DNA test surprisingly show me 40% Scottish. Who knew?)  I am reading The Crofter and The Laird by John McPhee that she gave me for Father's Day. McPhee reports that all over Scotland, as soon as a farmer plows a field gulls are there to turn the field white and eat the freshly exposed worms.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Kings Road flat was the place to be
'Cause Chelsea gulls are the best in the world for company

- Mott the Hoople
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Bring back the punt gun!
 
