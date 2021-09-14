 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Woman who couldn't go through the effort of putting a mask on goes through the effort of rounding up thugs to assault a grocery security guard   (rnz.co.nz) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's about a third of people everywhere, just being assholes, lining up with their political /libertarian-neo- conservative/freedums bullshiat.

It's much worse in the USA, of course, because those people get encouragement and virtually no consequences (when they're white).

But the bullshiat stretches across all cultures and populations. One third of us are dangerous and useless and just selfish shiats. They are overrepresented in positions of power, because psychopaths get ahead.

Humanity is perpetually shackled to it's own worst self.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those damn conservatives are at it again.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't look to realize it was New Zealand until the Black Power name drop.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_P​o​wer_(New_Zealand_gang)
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And the people who should be pissed about the possibility of vaccine passports are the vaccinated--The very people who biatch about them the loudest are why we need them.

"It's insulting that you don't trust me!"

That's right, Zeb: We don't trust you.  First Fort Sumter, now this...
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we consider going to a mask/no-mask day for retail? Even days for maskless, odd days for the rest of us who got the shot, want this virus gone, and keep wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others, including those too willfully stupid to recognize how things work.
Can that be made to work?
Or are we just pissing on a forest fire at this point?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is a problem everywhere. Fast food workers have to put up with this bullshiat, grocery stores, hospitals, etc. When a patient or visitor is acting like an idiot, we call something called a Code Strong. Used to be you would hear code strong maybe once or twice a week. Now it's four or five times a shift. I used to pride myself on being able to de-escalate a situation and spent my first four years having never called a code strong. I've called at least a half a dozen of them in the last month. I just don't have the tolerance or patience for it anymore..
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're not being paid enough to put up with this crap.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Worse, they're not even supposed to be here today.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sure, but the employees should get a paid day of vacation and the store should be locked on the maskless days, because fark those selfish assholes.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RICO them.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think we should start killing these people.

Accidentally.
On purpose.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

so we sacrifice the retail workers??
 
TheYeti
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You think that these morons won't use every inch to try to take a mile?

They get nothing.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Amen from here.  If only it could work like that.
Selfish, evil people, all of the maskless unvaxxed.
 
phenn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

They're being sacrificed already.  And that's a big part of the whole goddam problem.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Almost makes you wish for a benevolent AI tyrant, doesn't it?
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She was charged with "not wearing a mask" but not assault (for the punch) and the organization (conspiracy) of the assault which brought men with weapons.

Wow.

She's gonna plead and wear that "not wearing a mask conviction" like a merit badge.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

What a weird way to say "Retail workers don't matter and I consider them disposable".
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thanks for posting this - that's the part that left me confused.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

As opposed to them having to put up with the maskless narcissists every damn day, as they do now?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is going to get worse and worse, and civilization is going to end up collapsing because of it.

"Why have a civilization anymore if we no longer are interested in being civilized?"  ~  Joel Murray
 
Ashelth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Asshole is a fundamental human condition that transcends ethnicity, language and epoch.  The best part is recognition of an asshole is also equally fundamental across the globe
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"They said a woman, 26, had been arrested and charged with failing to wear a face covering, and a patched Black Power member - a man, 33 - was charged with assault with a weapon."

So they were black?  The rare black anti-masker idiot variant.  They exist but sightings are quite rare.  Beautiful plumage.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yup cause good people never have the guts to purge the psychopaths because it isnt nice.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maori/Polynesian I think.
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I still love the music on the Flying Nun label (like from Dunedin and Christchurch)
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ah. My favorite color.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rather than odd and even days, just do masks on days that have a "y" in them, and maskless on the other days.
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The lack of reading comprehension and identifying non-US locations is astounding.

So normal Fark mouth breathers posting.
 
