(NPR)   Remember when Paramount canceled the show Cops because its unquestioning embrace of authoritarian, fascist policing was getting a bit uncomfortable in the wake of George Floyd's murder? Well, Fox did the math and thinks those are selling points   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Murica, CBS, Fox Broadcasting Company, Reality television, Arrest, Television program, Television, Television network, DuMont Television Network  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this... "Walt Disney's COPS"?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Is this... "Walt Disney's COPS"?


Nope.  This is Fox News, which is still owned by Rupert Murdock.  Even Disney wouldn't buy it.

//was there any doubt that Fox News would bring COPS back?
//Will concede I did watch a lot of COPS in my younger days, before I knew better.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Is this... "Walt Disney's COPS"?


No, that was shot exclusively in germany.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We aren't brainwashed:

We Are Watching Fox (The Simpsons)
Youtube oWeS0M2L5Ok
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cops was always on Fox, was it not?  Doesn't this mean they'll just be producing it themselves?  They should run all episodes live, IMHO, that's the only way to ensure there's more than just body cameras that 'happen to shut themselves off' filming the altercations.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Cops was always on Fox, was it not?  Doesn't this mean they'll just be producing it themselves?  They should run all episodes live, IMHO, that's the only way to ensure there's more than just body cameras that 'happen to shut themselves off' filming the altercations.


Oh no, the feed cut out!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should make it where if you kill the cop chasing you then you get to go free.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought Cops was amusing when I was 17.  Now I think it's just sad.  You should not be watching people at their lowest point even if it is fun to ask "Does any man in Florida own a shirt?  Can't someone just put a shirt on for once?"
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, is subby surprised that viewers of Fox News liked Cops? or Authority porn in general?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: marklar2012: Is this... "Walt Disney's COPS"?

Nope.  This is Fox News, which is still owned by Rupert Murdock.  Even Disney wouldn't buy it.

//was there any doubt that Fox News would bring COPS back?
//Will concede I did watch a lot of COPS in my younger days, before I knew better.


It still amazes me to watch the differences in the show from the early 90s to the present. It shows the evolution of the "Command and Control" procedures so common today.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FOX is also working on a show where Donald Trump randomly shows up at one of his supporters' house and has sex with his wife and daughter and, for a small fee, the guy can watch.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dafuq is Fox Nation?

Fox Nation, a subscription-based streaming service owned by Fox News Media, has given the green light for the return of the controversial series, which will premiere its 33rd season on Oct. 1, the company announced Monday.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: I did watch a lot of COPS in my younger days, before I knew better.


In the 90's it was good for a laugh at the absolute human garbage they would film getting arrested. You always knew how it would end up when they would get a domestic dispute call and it rolled into a trailer park and the guy would just be sitting on the curb while a methed out bleach blonde trailer queen in flip flops, cut off jean shorts, a dirty tube top and a cigarette wagging from her lips was hover over him yelling obscenities.

It usually ended with them both in the back of separate cars, him for at one point losing his cool and backhanding her prior to the call, and her for being a crazy biatch that waited until the cops arrived to assault him, then assault the cops for trying to break her off.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't watch very much of this show, but it seemed like whenever I did, it was some scrawny white trasher with no shirt and jeans getting hauled out of a trailer park for beating his wife/common law wife.  After getting searched, the dude usually had some rocks on him or some type of cheap drug.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope they shoot cops in my hometown.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll show the George Floyd's arrest on the premiere episode.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: They should make it where if you kill the cop chasing you then you get to go free.


We're probably less than a decade away from The Running Man.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
33rd season

Holy crap. This series should have ended a long time ago
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NeoCortex42: dothemath: They should make it where if you kill the cop chasing you then you get to go free.

We're probably less than a decade away from The Running Man.


I can only imagine the deep seated emotional problems that go along with this kind of fetish for simplistic order.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought Cops was cancelled when the pic of their shooting range targets was leaked....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
