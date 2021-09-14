 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   There should be a lot of anti-vaxxers coming out of the woodwork to explain why this guy shouldn't have been arrested just because the unrestrained infant he was carrying in his lap while driving died when he wrecked   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
His freedumb
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That poor little airbag.

/Happens to little dogs too.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore


Are you having a stroke?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore


"Back in MY day we didn't have car seats and I survived just fine!"
*Ignores all the kids who died or were maimed in car crashes*

See also: "Playground equipment today is making kids TOO SOFT."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They don't come out of the woodwork. They rise from the muck and ooze.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mandating car seat use is marxisms!
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GQP faithful to send death threats to car seat manufacturers in 3...2...1...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "killed a toddler who was sitting unrestrained in the driver's lap"

There's wrong and there's wrong and then there's this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

This guy was truly free from the Marxist Safetycrats
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Umm, last time I checked, it was a LAW that you have to wear a seatbelt. Where's the LAW that dictates you have to take a vaccine where the goal posts are moved every other week?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: spongeboob: I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore

"Back in MY day we didn't have car seats and I survived just fine!"
*Ignores all the kids who died or were maimed in car crashes*


I didn't die, ipso fatso car seats are useless.

/see also COVID-19
//I know what I said
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.
 
pennyrave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Considering the driver's name is Jamaal, I somehow doubt the anti-vaxxers care.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But this kid had the pre-existing condition of being a toddler, so the death doesn't count.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should be a manslaughter charge plus it would honestly nor surprise me if it was deliberate murder.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: spongeboob: I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore

"Back in MY day we didn't have car seats and I survived just fine!"
*Ignores all the kids who died or were maimed in car crashes*

See also: "Playground equipment today is making kids TOO SOFT."


As the father of a four year old that lives in a city that started specifically renovating the playgrounds of our muncipal parks, I can assure you that the playground equipment still has plenty of potential to cause injury.

They've improved coatings to make them resistant to heating up so badly, they've switched the kinds of joints to avoid leaving jagged welds or pipe fittings, changed fasteners to use acorn nuts and allen-head bolts, and they have switched slides from metal to plastic in order to further keep temps down, but the railings, platforms, monkey bars, columns, etc, all still hard metal.

So it's less risky than it was, but parents still need to supervise their young children as a kid falling off of a ladder or tripping on steps will still hurt themselves plenty in the process.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The problem with seatbelts and car seats is that it mostly kill kids who had no say in the matter. They die because their parents are shiatstains. And that should be a farking crime.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.


Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Lincoln continued into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 and colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, pushing the F-350 into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.


Just how fast were they going? No mention in the article.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my dad would let me sit on his lap and steer.
My mom would leave me in the car alone while she went in some place. All the time.
My grandparents smoked in the car. With the windows up.

I think not going to jail was enough to make my family proud.
I can only imagine the parents of today who bend over backwards to make life easy for their kids and then they turn out to be pieces of shiat anyway. That must be tough.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd oppose mandatory injection of vehicle restraints if that helps
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I heard from Fox News that toddler suicide is on the rise and it's because the Libs are trying to capture babies and eat them.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abox: I'd oppose mandatory injection of vehicle restraints if that helps


It helps you sound stupid.

If that helps.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.

Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?


Because it's fun. And because every single gun thread, there's multiple people saying that licensing and registration will reduce firearm crime. Just like licensing and registration reduces vehicle crimes. Which obviously it doesn't.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: The Lincoln continued into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 and colliding head on with a 2019 Ford F-350, pushing the F-350 into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.


Just how fast were they going? No mention in the article.


The toddler probably fell on the gas pedal/got caught under the brake pedal.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Robinfro: HotWingConspiracy: Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.

Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?

Because it's fun. And because every single gun thread, there's multiple people saying that licensing and registration will reduce firearm crime. Just like licensing and registration reduces vehicle crimes. Which obviously it doesn't.


That goalpost moved all the way across the field within two posts. Well done.

So, yes: laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration do, in fact, reduce vehicular accidents. Thank you for inquiring.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Robinfro: HotWingConspiracy: Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.

Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?

Because it's fun. And because every single gun thread, there's multiple people saying that licensing and registration will reduce firearm crime. Just like licensing and registration reduces vehicle crimes. Which obviously it doesn't.


How do you know, do you have a society that doesn't license and register vehicles to compare to?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: Robinfro: HotWingConspiracy: Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.

Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?

Because it's fun. And because every single gun thread, there's multiple people saying that licensing and registration will reduce firearm crime. Just like licensing and registration reduces vehicle crimes. Which obviously it doesn't.

How do you know, do you have a society that doesn't license and register vehicles to compare to?


Crazy intersection
Youtube UIthEM6pDqw
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So glad when I was a kid we had carseats.

wishiwerethere.typepad.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tasteme: I heard from Fox News that toddler suicide is on the rise and it's because the Libs are trying to capture babies and eat them.


Old conspiracy : libs are raping babies in pizzeria basements.

New conspiracy : libs are stealing babies corpses from morgues to eat em!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: spongeboob: I can remember when people didn't get all freaked out about not having a car seat and they would just go ahead and drive with out a car seat

Man I so glad most people are farking idiots about that anymore

Are you having a stroke?


Probably
Want my stuff if I die?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Robinfro: HotWingConspiracy: Robinfro: The driver of the Lincoln, 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, is charged with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license. He is being held without bond.

If only there were laws about training, mandatory licensing and registration, these needless shootings car accident deaths would never ever happen again.

Why do you come here to make yourself sound stupid?

Because it's fun. And because every single gun thread, there's multiple people saying that licensing and registration will reduce firearm crime. Just like licensing and registration reduces vehicle crimes. Which obviously it doesn't.


Holy shiat you are stupid.
 
susler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Umm, last time I checked, it was a LAW that you have to wear a seatbelt. Where's the LAW that dictates you have to take a vaccine where the goal posts are moved every other week?


Those goalposts haven't been moved since the vaccine became available.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Csb:

My dad's a musician and has always owned vans.

In the old cab over ones, I used to sit on the engine hump in between the driver and passenger which had no seatbelts.

One time, on a particularly windy road I got car sick and barfed in the closest vessel that I could projectile to - it happened to be into my dad's rum and coke in the center console; boy did I get my hide tanned for ruining his drink.

/csb.
 
