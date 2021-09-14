 Skip to content
(BBC)   North Wales coastguards warn against goatse lfies or at least that's what I thought I read at first   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I used to be an adventurer like you. Then I took a horn in the arse."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They used to call me Jones the coal miner, but you take ONE goat selfie...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I kinda wish they'd stop interfering with the process of natural selection.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
woodjf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone know the make and model of goatse watch?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, your headline is quite a stretch.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
funnylax.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have the camera for those selfies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am of Welsh, Irish, and English descent.

I cannot read a word of Welsh. It seems like a complete nonsense language to me. It disobeys all the rules of English as I was taught them. Looking at their written language is like seeing where someone ate alpha-bits, alphabet soup, and ABCs-123s pasta and then puked all over the place, forming "words".

I'd love to know how to speak the languages of my ancestors, but I think I'd have a far easier time with Gaelic, and that's no picnic. I'm pretty certain I have a better chance of growing a tail than learning Welsh at this point in my life.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Liam Dutton nails pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
Youtube fHxO0UdpoxM
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Welsh, Irish, and English descent.


Bad temper, drunk, and have poor oral hygiene?
 
woodjf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I am of Welsh, Irish, and English descent.

I cannot read a word of Welsh. It seems like a complete nonsense language to me. It disobeys all the rules of English as I was taught them. Looking at their written language is like seeing where someone ate alpha-bits, alphabet soup, and ABCs-123s pasta and then puked all over the place, forming "words".

I'd love to know how to speak the languages of my ancestors, but I think I'd have a far easier time with Gaelic, and that's no picnic. I'm pretty certain I have a better chance of growing a tail than learning Welsh at this point in my life.


Just sound it out.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I am of Welsh, Irish, and English descent.

I cannot read a word of Welsh. It seems like a complete nonsense language to me. It disobeys all the rules of English as I was taught them. Looking at their written language is like seeing where someone ate alpha-bits, alphabet soup, and ABCs-123s pasta and then puked all over the place, forming "words".

I'd love to know how to speak the languages of my ancestors, but I think I'd have a far easier time with Gaelic, and that's no picnic. I'm pretty certain I have a better chance of growing a tail than learning Welsh at this point in my life.


Me too. Gaelic gives me indigestion.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmm, roast goat.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pagesix.comView Full Size

GOAT?
 
