(NPR)   Remember that Mike Richards asshat who got canned as the new Jeopardy host on account of being, well, an asshat? Well, he ended up being the host anyway, at least for now. Because, you know, "integrity" required it   (npr.org) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretaped before he got shiatcanned.

They're now talking about Buzzy Cohen.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They couldn't cancel his shows because the game is real. Even in scandal Jeopardy has integrity.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Integrity of the game did require it.

Since the game perpetually involves a returning champion, you can't just throw out a week of episodes without throwing out the performance of the players in those episodes.

The new season opened with an 18-game returning champion. And, spoiler, he won. Therefore, it would be a dick move to just throw out his win and make him play the same opponents again because of something out of his control. And it would be unfair to make him go up against new opponents and discount his win (they wouldn't be paying him his winnings for the day/week if they throw out the games).
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now come on. If Carrie Fisher can be brought back from the dead using CGI so that her image can appear in a shiatty facade of a Star Wars movie, they could have replaced real world Mike Richards with some sort of avatar for this one episode. Like, maybe Wile E. Coyote -- he was a super-genius, probably would have made a fantastic host. And having some little CGI roadrunner race across the stage every now and then to distract him could become a running gag.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You'd be pissed if your one chance to be on a televised episode of Jeopardy was scuttled because of the host.  I completely understand why they're showing the episodes.

At this point I'm wondering who can beat Matt Amodio.  He is blowing his competitors away.  He's easily more dominant than Austin Rodgers looked and maybe more dominant than James Holzhauer.  He seems to get ahead without making aggressive wagers of Daily Double.  He just answers everything.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shiat NPR supporters think is important.
 
db2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't they just dub over him with that holographic Tupac or something?
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby seems a little too invested in a game show.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I felt a strange sort of respect last night when he visibly finger-counted out his responses to one category, instead of pretending he wasn't already doing it mentally
 
Masakyst
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He taped a handful of episodes before getting fired.

What were they supposed to do, not air those episodes? How is that fair to the contestants on those episodes?

Just settle down, you won't have to look at him anymore after next week. Jeez.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OMG, where ever will they find someone to read questions that are already displayed on a monitor and then tell people if they're right or not? That's such a specialized skill.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LaVar Burton.  The man earned.  the man has class.

Remember when Alex would get all snarky when someone would miss an question?

No.  Sorry, What is Huston Texas.  Huston Texas.  Thought everyone knew it was Huston, Texas.

I just assumed he was up for that next job (Prime Time lead in!) and was ready to tank Jeopardy on his way over to Wheel of Fortune.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why don't they get Newton to host? What else does it have to do but appear in IBM commercials?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yeah, the 7 syllable word question.  I had no idea what the answer was on that one, but I was also helping my kid do a puzzle.  I didn't pay a ton of attention last night, but at Final Jeopardy I was shocked to see he had 48,000 something.  His nearest competitor had less than 10,000.  The episodes get kind of boring for me when someone is that dominant.
 
Incorrigible Astronaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Burton sucked as host.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd be down with LeVar Burton getting the gig.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yes, and his name should be stricken from all reruns of old episodes.  And he should be evicted from his house.  And his birth certificate voided.  And he should be placed on the no fly list.  His credits on IMDB should be deleted and replaced with Jar Jar Binks.  And he should be digitally inserted into that Cubs game over poor ol' Steve Bartman.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What a novel idea!
 
peachpicker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Are you implying that Alex Trebek didn't know how to spell Houston?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

His strategy seems to be to take an early lead by getting all the $1000 clues in the first round and betting everything on the daily double in the first round.  He's much more cautious with the daily doubles in the second round, and the times where he's had a challenger in Final Jeopardy is when someone else gets the daily doubles, and he sometimes gets Final Jeopardy wrong, so I don't think he's unstoppable.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Or a holograph of Alex. They have decades of source material, right? I haven't watched in years, and could not possibly care less what they do, but that would be kind of cool.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To be exceptionally blunt, I think that the producers are too afraid of racism to make that pick. Jeopardy has been able to dodge the culture war so far. Being a sane person, LaVar would be a target, and the show would lose some of its audience.

My money is on them picking another bland forgettable white guy. Just not quite so much an asshat this time.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ugh, Buzzy is uncomfortable. Maybe that'll change over time.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This is the demographic of so many Jeopardy commenters the last couple of months. The difference is this Farker is honest.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think LaVar was that good.  He didn't do anything for me.  Aaron Rodgers was better.  They still should have given LaVar two weeks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assume this just means they are airing episodes that were taped during his short-lived stint. I'm fine with that - it's not the contestants' fault that he's a colossal farkwit.
 
Klivian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aaron Rodgers looks like his day job might not be around too much longer.

Just sayin'
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Part of me thinks this is just a scheme to get more people to watch Jeopardy.  I mean there can't be this many people that give a shiat about the show.  It was great when people only had four networks, but how many people under the age of forty actually watch it?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ENOUGH ALREADY PLEASE GO AWAY SCUMMY GENERIC WHITE DUDE
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It was a scheme by Mike Richards to award Mike Richards the hosting job.  The publicity is a side-effect.  It was supposed to be Ken Jennings.  There was never supposed to be a guest host trial.
 
Incorrigible Astronaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

R-E-L-A-X

His man bun needs a good chopping, though
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

In the PC age of Fark, how is this not a racist statement?

/lay off the caps and caffeine there hon
//easy solution: don't watch the show this week
 
