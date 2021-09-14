 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Problem: You have 15 high rises that no one lives in. Solution: You blow them all up at the same time. Bonus: missed one   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2021 at 9:22 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'This whole frickin' place will be down to the ground
Only this cheap hotel standing up safe and sound
And you yell, "Why do they spare that one?"'

Pirate Jenny  - K. Weill / M. Blitzstein / B. Brecht
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That one that only partially collapsed is scary, good chance someone going to die getting that the rest of the way down.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.


Everyone jokes about that, but aren't we the joke? I mean here we are with 10 times the cash and loads of people with no house....
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.


where do you think this video is from?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.

Everyone jokes about that, but aren't we the joke? I mean here we are with 10 times the cash and loads of people with no house....


Stuffing poor people into high rises is a big mistake.

Affordable housing is necessary but building high rises is not the answer.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Solution: Pan to the right quickly

<insert job well done here>
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.

where do you think this video is from?


Israeli tweet must have thrown him off, but that's Hanzi on the buildings.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Chinese build those "straw towers" everywhere. Cheap and fast. Thanks to the Chinese property rules though, not to last. Someone needed the space, likely one of the factories near the old towers.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China is run by engineers.  This is just a larger version of the 10,000 domino chain reaction show.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.


"Amazing video from China: Destruction of 15 high-rises - because no one inhabited them"

Google translate of the Hebrew
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.


How else you gonna pay those workers and skim those profits into offshore bank accounts?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time for some mortar practice.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, y'all got to up your game. China has whole cities that have no one in them. And they KEEP building them.


That is China, and they do that because a significant fraction of their economy is keeping people employed by creating these ghost cities, as well as creating paper value to show off their "booming" economy.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should have gone with Pixies for the soundtrack.

Missed opportunity.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.