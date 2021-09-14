 Skip to content
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statue was created by building a rig which held 160 DSLR cameras to capture a 360-degree image of a live model dressed as the Moona Lisa.
This image was then used to create a digital model to make a mould to create the final piece.

Such a large amount of work and planning to make a total piece of sh*t.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caption:   Kiss my shiny metal ass.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to guarantee that your work will be popular, start with someone else'shiat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know why she has that look on her face. She's not wearing underwear.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been some stinky ass snatch back in the day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm most impressed with the detail on the curly dangling hair. That's not easy to pull off in bronze
The ass is disappointingly less than immaculate
/takes off snobbish art critic hat
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the artist should take this approach with other famous works as well...e.g. The [Brown] Starry Night.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Leonardo, you cut up dead people... does this look infected to you?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other poses were considered:

SFAH "Disastrous Poses for the Mona Lisa"
Youtube 6fu43uMElCM
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: [Fark user image 514x687]


That is difficult to fap to. Not impossible, just difficult.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: If you want to guarantee that your work will be popular, start with someone else'shiat.


Someone else'shiat.  Or, does Fark childishly filter that out, too?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: [Fark user image 514x687]


Shoops are so unrealistic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: Sgygus: [Fark user image 514x687]

Shoops are so unrealistic

[Fark user image 750x500]


Is that Greta's ancestor, thrice removed ?
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you that humans were regressing to children !   Apparently someone has put some pep in their step...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lining up to sit on the toilet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Id have a smug lil grin if I was sitting on that, and so would you.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone thought of that dumb joke and giggled at its "cleverness", but then went to the effort of making that statue. Considerable time and effort and expense.

The Turing Test is obviously flawed.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing makes her look fat.  In fact, she doesn't even make the lady next to her look fat.  This is how you art.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want to see the followup picture in a few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only Moona Lisa that matters:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
