(ABC News)   Nigeria facing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years. Of course, this supposes there have been good ones   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like real-life Oregon Trail.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will always have profound respect for the fact I have clean potable water every day.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Cholera epidemics are so romantic. Nothing quite like declaring your love for another while shiatting your pants until you die
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cholera sounds like something served with cheese sauce during Thanksgiving
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I will always have profound respect for the fact I have clean potable water every day.


It's only because of those pesky government regulations.
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1144]
Cholera epidemics are so romantic. Nothing quite like declaring your love for another while shiatting your pants until you die


It's always more romantic WITHOUT pants.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Levellers - The Cholera Well | Isle of Wight 2013 | Festivo
Youtube MEXaAgt0Kpc
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1144]
Cholera epidemics are so romantic. Nothing quite like declaring your love for another while shiatting your pants until you die


I was always disappointed by how little pants shiatting there was in that book.
Flagrant false advertising.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Serious question. How come countries in Africa seem to have modernization problems? The picture in the article shows people walking barefoot around fresh yucky sewage water and pipes. What's up with that? I've been watching National Geographic since the 80s and nothing really seems to have changed, except people have cellphones now.

This lack of modernization is something that definitely contributes to all sorts of health problems they have. Dirty, unhygienic place means you can get sick very easily. Where are the proper roads and sewage system? Why are people walking barefoot, when in other countries even the poorest people at least have slippers/flipflops? What about basic health education? Doesn't anybody teach them that sewer water is bad? You don't need beautiful buildings or art installments to be truly modern. You at least need to have the basics of what a city needs to provide clean water and services to people.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x1144]
Cholera epidemics are so romantic. Nothing quite like declaring your love for another while shiatting your pants until you die


Love In The Time Of Cholera - Taking Life
Youtube w75o1C4ewDQ

Love In the Time of Pooping Yourself To Death would have made a better screamo band name.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shiat! I hope its not too bad.. The prince owes me money.
 
