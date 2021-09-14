 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Why is this guy walking Oklahoma highways in a 78 pound bear suit? We stopped him to ask'   (kfor.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lucky it's not October, he be mistaken for a deer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if he strays off the road, he'll be shot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and native American guide?
I suppose he reads signs.
"Hey. Stucky's next exit"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for love in all the wrong places?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jews"
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took a wrong turn in Albuquerque.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Great A&W Root Bear!

A&W The Great Root Bear (1975)
Youtube PMsQh1KkKsY
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furry convention?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the police arrived on scene it is believed they asked the guide..."Attention Bear farker, Do you need assistance."
Hey at least he's not just some crazy and its for a good cause.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while he's in costume he is Bearsun, a creature on a 2,700-mile quest

Is there a betting pool on whether he's going to make it or not? The peyote wears off eventually.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In high school I lived out in the country.  My best friend's dad, for unknown reasons, had a full gorilla suit.  Every once and awhile we'd go out to one of the roads and wait until a car was approaching.  When the headlights could just barely hit us, one of us would run across the road in the gorilla suit.

It was usually followed by screeching tires.

They actually ran a story in the local paper about the strange sightings, most likely a bear, people were reporting.

"It ain't no bear, it walked on two legs"
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He has a bachelorette party to dance at and needs a ride.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The inside of that bear suit must be horrendous. 96° days, walking 28 miles a day. How do you air-out something like that?

/ 'taint enuf spray in the world.
// If he did the 'trail of tears', it'd mean something.
/// At least he's not flagellating himself
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: The inside of that bear suit must be horrendous. 96° days, walking 28 miles a day. How do you air-out something like that?

/ 'taint enuf spray in the world.
// If he did the 'trail of tears', it'd mean something.
/// At least he's not flagellating himself


You can put AC in them.

Adam Savage's One Day Builds: Refrigerated Cooling Suit!
Youtube z_Ti4GP0ntE
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Looking for love in all the wrong places?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Your first mistake was going to Oklahoma.  Your second mistake was stopping.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's his right to bear arms.
 
dryknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bearsun to Indian Guide:

Come here
(What)
What that
(I don't know)
Look like dog shiat to me
(Yah, looks like dog shiat to me too)
Hm pick it up
(What?)
Pick up
(Oh)
Feel like dog shiat?
(Yah, feel like dog shiat)
Smell
(Hm?)
Smell
(*Sniffs* uh)
Smell like dog shiat?
(It smell like dog shiat)
Taste
(Huh?)
Taste
Taste like dog shiat?
(Yah, tastes like dog shiat)
Hm good thing we don't step in it
(Yah good thing)
Hm let's go eat
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because the 58-pound suits were out of stock?

//duh.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AW's gonna AW
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...because he is a weirdo?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: ...because he is a weirdo?


DNRTFA at first, now I see.
 
