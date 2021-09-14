 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   TikToker: Disney brainwashes guests with hidden sensory technology. Disney guests: We know and we like it   (yahoo.com) divider line
78
    More: Obvious, Olfaction, Walt Disney anthology television series, Walt Disney, Barack Obama, Smell, Backpack, The Walt Disney Company, To Know That You're Alive  
•       •       •

2303 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Sep 2021 at 9:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As a former Imagineer . . . @#(*&(D(*@#DKJSH(*@(( CARRIER LOST

Just walk through the park and enjoy it.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: As a former Imagineer . . . @#(*&(D(*@#DKJSH(*@(( CARRIER LOST

Just walk through the park and enjoy it.


We live near Disney World and we are annual passholders.  There are always new things to see & do at Disney World.  This Tiktoker has it a bit wrong.  In Magic Kingdom, the bakery vents the bakery into the streets, not thru the roof.  As an avid baker, it makes Magic Kingdom even more fun.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the whole purpose of going to a theme park is to have an out of mind experience. In other words, get away from reality, abet even if it is for awhile.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You either like Disney or you hate it. There is no in-between.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, welcome to knowledge everyone else had 20 years ago.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I assume no one would go to a theme park if it smelled like a cattle feed lot.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catholic church has been doing this with dirty Underoos for years.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean Subway is brainwashing us also? Basically every major street lined with restaurants are doing the same.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The catholic church has been doing this with dirty Underoos for years.


That's not for the visitors, it's just employee recruiting.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time you drive past a McDonald's, there's a sign out front that says "McDonald's" and you can smell the McDonald's.

They're totally brain washing you, man!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because it works:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By time your willing to pay the ticket prices to go there, you've already been brainwashed.
 
smileyphase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You either like Disney or you hate it. There is no in-between.


Untrue. I can feel terrible about the negative consequences of my love of Disney properties. I can hate the company and love the IP experience.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: Does that mean Subway is brainwashing us also? Basically every major street lined with restaurants are doing the same.


Yes.  People get really uptight about brainwashing but the fact is we do it ALL THE TIME.  90% of marketing is using brainwashing techniques- attention grabbing colors, associating emotion with decision making processes, repetition of data, etc.   FFS, Sesame Street is technically brainwashing children into learning basic literacy and counting.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you really want to smell your fellow theme park patrons instead?  Disney is doing a public service here.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember the Great Movie Ride at MGM/Hollywood Studios? The fake smoke smell from when you went through the Nostromo is seared into my brain. It's like an instant nostalgia trip.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney is and always has been basic bullshiat, the people who are attracted to it don't need to be brainwashed.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: People get really uptight about brainwashing but the fact is we do it ALL THE TIME.


If you dont wanna be emotionally manipulated then dont turn on your TV.
Or your computer.
And dont ever talk to anyone.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more senses active during a memory experience the higher chance you will remember it. Its marketing 101.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Dude, it was just a film.

/or was it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went to Disney World before the pandemic.  What really surprised me were the many people I saw who were pushing the limits of human obesity.  I saw at least 20 people in their 30s who were riding Hoverrounds.

Yes, Disney is expensive.  I'm not some crazed Disney fanatic.  My parents live 45 minutes away and I have a 5 year-old (just turned 4 at the time).  Little kids love Disney World for obvious reasons.  It's made for them.

Disney excels as a park because even though it's really expensive, you see why it's expensive.  They really do go all the way on everything.  Six Flags costs a lot less, but the employees are all surly and half the rides are broken.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Anyone remember the Great Movie Ride at MGM/Hollywood Studios? The fake smoke smell from when you went through the Nostromo is seared into my brain. It's like an instant nostalgia trip.


So, I don't see anything from GMR on this site, but you can recreate the smells of The Fall of Rome
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do Las Vegas
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also use scents in some rides and each of the main hotels has it own scent. So there's a nice floral sent in the Polynesian and Grand Floridian and a Ocean scent at the Beach club.

Tho my favorite is the Haunted Mansion which has a musky 'graveyard' scent.

They even sell scented candles once they discovered there was a scent to be made.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: mike_d85: People get really uptight about brainwashing but the fact is we do it ALL THE TIME.

If you dont wanna be emotionally manipulated then dont turn on your TV.
Or your computer.
And dont ever talk to anyone.


And don't date my ex-
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikToker doesn't know what "brainwashed" means, apparently.

So they pump food smells into the park. Mindblowing. What a bombshell.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: Jeez, welcome to knowledge everyone else had 20 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: disaster bastard: Anyone remember the Great Movie Ride at MGM/Hollywood Studios? The fake smoke smell from when you went through the Nostromo is seared into my brain. It's like an instant nostalgia trip.

So, I don't see anything from GMR on this site, but you can recreate the smells of The Fall of Rome


I still remember that smell from when I was 7 years old.

And on Horizons they piped in the smell of oranges when you went past the future farm.
waltdatedworld.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: [pbs.twimg.com image 450x336]
Dude, it was just a film.

/or was it?



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrashTheGame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I thought the whole purpose of going to a theme park is to have an out of mind experience. In other words, get away from reality, abet even if it is for awhile.


Well that's what it is for sad people.

Other people like to enjoy the physics of the rides which are firmly rooted in physical scientific reality.

Disney is awful IMO.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh, the smell of orange/citrus in spaceship earth... mmmmm. Does that part still exist on that ride?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: disaster bastard: Anyone remember the Great Movie Ride at MGM/Hollywood Studios? The fake smoke smell from when you went through the Nostromo is seared into my brain. It's like an instant nostalgia trip.

So, I don't see anything from GMR on this site, but you can recreate the smells of The Fall of Rome


"Soaring" the simulated hang glider ride. Uses the scent thing too. They use a Orange blossom scent, flower scent, and a dirt/grass scent when the ride takes you over Florida, Holland and African Savanna.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go on the Backstage Magic tour, they allow you to BEHOLD! THE ODORINATOR!* under the Main Street Bakery. This isn't secret and has never been secret. All the actual baking is done at a central facility, because "backstage" space within the park is very limited. It's also why the rides tend to be on the edge of the park, they can put large show buildings outside of the berm, saving what little backstage space inside they have.

The Magic Kingdom was actually built with a series of underground "tunnels" to increase backstage space, known as the Utilidors. There's a lot more down there than tunnels. Tunnels in quotes because they were actually built slightly above natural ground level (after all, this is still Florida swampland) and then covered with dirt they dug out of what is now "Seven Seas Lagoon." This is also why they haven't done it anywhere else, because yeah, it was a lot expensive. This is where you find out that they don't play Disney music down there because even the Mouse knows you have to have a break from that before you go insane.

\ * Self destruct button not included.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My family couldn't afford Mickey Mouse stuff.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: jclaggett: disaster bastard: Anyone remember the Great Movie Ride at MGM/Hollywood Studios? The fake smoke smell from when you went through the Nostromo is seared into my brain. It's like an instant nostalgia trip.

So, I don't see anything from GMR on this site, but you can recreate the smells of The Fall of Rome

I still remember that smell from when I was 7 years old.

And on Horizons they piped in the smell of oranges when you went past the future farm.
[waltdatedworld.com image 523x358]


Soarin' also had orange scent when you would fly over orange groves in CA.

I honestly don't remember if the new versiin flies over any.

The old video also had a hidden Mickey on the golf ball that came right toward you. But it was really hard to see after they sped up certain elements of the ride video to make it a shorter ride.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: They also use scents in some rides and each of the main hotels has it own scent. So there's a nice floral sent in the Polynesian and Grand Floridian and a Ocean scent at the Beach club.

Tho my favorite is the Haunted Mansion which has a musky 'graveyard' scent.

They even sell scented candles once they discovered there was a scent to be made.

[Fark user image 600x600]


Oh, a Halloween gift idea for Mrs. Guilty. Thanks!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Some women and men wear scents to attract a sexual partner.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Ahhhh, the smell of orange/citrus in spaceship earth... mmmmm. Does that part still exist on that ride?


That was Soarin'.

Spaceship Earth's "famous" scent is "Burning Rome." And you can get a candle of it.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This way to the gift shop, patrons. Please purchase at least $50 of junk for your spawn. Then onto the restaurant for a $200 lunch with a sandwich named after a Harry Potter spell or some shiat.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Well I assume no one would go to a theme park if it smelled like a cattle feed lot.


I might.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked for a perpetual startup whose owner was obsessed with Disney World. So we'd have conferences and user group meetings there. Through weird quirks of fate I've also been to Disneyland (as part of a roadtrip with friends)  and Tokyo Disney (family).

I find the park benignly creepy. Like, yes, it's highly manipulative but as the article says, it's also catering to people who want to be manipulated.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say something about Disney and then go viral.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Major cities do this as well.

NYC has the smell of pretzel carts, urine, and homeless people.

SF swaps out the pretzels for poo.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Stantz: Jeez, welcome to knowledge everyone else had 20 years ago.

[Fark user image 425x291]


Oh, bless you for saving that for just such an occasion. Bet you've got them in named folders as well.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: AppleOptionEsc: Stantz: Jeez, welcome to knowledge everyone else had 20 years ago.

[Fark user image 425x291]

Oh, bless you for saving that for just such an occasion. Bet you've got them in named folders as well.


Sure. That or Randall Monroe is exactly the kind of dork who makes his comics very easy to search and hotlink.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NevynFox: SirEattonHogg: Well I assume no one would go to a theme park if it smelled like a cattle feed lot.

I might.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: SF swaps out the pretzels for poo.


Someone really hates sourdough.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mike_d85: RainDawg: Does that mean Subway is brainwashing us also? Basically every major street lined with restaurants are doing the same.

Yes.  People get really uptight about brainwashing but the fact is we do it ALL THE TIME.  90% of marketing is using brainwashing techniques- attention grabbing colors, associating emotion with decision making processes, repetition of data, etc.   FFS, Sesame Street is technically brainwashing children into learning basic literacy and counting.


I want to draw a line between the highly effective, and desirable work done here, and the ballsweat level of bullshiat marketing that inundates the internet, television, billboards, and radio.  There is nothing desirable about any of that, and they have failed.

This, on the other hand, is highly effective, and actually makes everything better.  I approve.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gar1013: SF swaps out the pretzels for poo.

Someone really hates sourdough.


Everyone in SF eats Hardee's Frisco Burgers for lunch as is my understanding.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Well I assume no one would go to a theme park if it smelled like a cattle feed lot.


Until this year I assumed no one would forgo a free vaccine and shove horse dewormer up their ass to die to show everyone how White Nationalist they are - so I will not assume a theme park called Shiat Pile where the rides are just trenches of shiat that you submerge yourself in wouldn't make bank coming and going.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.