Police still have nothing to go on
Robo Beat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That thing was probably melted down and fenced off within hours.

That said, has anyone checked Mar-a-Lago?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: That thing was probably melted down and fenced off within hours.

That said, has anyone checked Mar-a-Lago?


Like, through a spotting scope?
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's possible there's a better name for an 18-karat gold toilet than "America", but I'll be damned if I know what it is.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have they sent an S.O.S. to the world?
 
washburn777
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby you glorious bastard.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At the time it was valued at $6m (£4.8m) and a reward of up to £100,000 was offered by insurers.


Hmmm...I can melt this down into an untraceable pile of gold and get a few million, or I can give it back and get a hundred grand.  What to do...what to do?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No one noticed the boy carrying the toilet and singing "I've got a golden toilet!"?
"This is way better than what I currently use which carries my name."
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: At the time it was valued at $6m (£4.8m) and a reward of up to £100,000 was offered by insurers.


Hmmm...I can melt this down into an untraceable pile of gold and get a few million, or I can give it back and get a hundred grand.  What to do...what to do?


I'd be skeptical you could claim the reward and not get dragged through the legal system. Insurance companies hate paying out money I can't imagine them paying out a reward and then not doing whatever they could to get it back.
 
