(Yahoo)   Siggi has her world turned right side up after having surgery to correct a rare congenital condition that caused her paws to turn upside down. Please welcome her & everyone who gave her a chance to live a normal life to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (yahoo.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image


DIL told me that Miss Lady Lulu is getting almost too big to nap comfortably in the bathtub
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Sophie sends her best wishes, whenever she decides to wake up.
lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

red230: Sophie sends her best wishes, whenever she decides to wake up.
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x391]


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

DIL told me that Miss Lady Lulu is getting almost too big to nap comfortably in the bathtub


"comfortably" is subjective :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

DIL told me that Miss Lady Lulu is getting almost too big to nap comfortably in the bathtub

"comfortably" is subjective :-)


True :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Edie and Mike the Cat as Mike attempts to do a crunch.
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie and Mike the Cat as Mike attempts to do a crunch.
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]


Did he succeed?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
alphapaw.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Wadded Beef: Edie and Mike the Cat as Mike attempts to do a crunch.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Did he succeed?


Oh Lord, no.

/Mike is 16
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Bathia_Mapes: Wadded Beef: Edie and Mike the Cat as Mike attempts to do a crunch.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Did he succeed?

Oh Lord, no.

/Mike is 16


I dunno. Salem is 15 and still fairly limber, but he's never been one to lie on his back. OTOH, my son's cat, Sir Percy the Chonker, does that all the time.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user image


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

RUFF!

RUFF!


memegenerator.net
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image


These guys saw the not mean doctor lady yesterday.  Dyson caught the cough that Tootsie had last  week.  Tootsie had the poops. Pills for everyone.  Dyson is a pill to pill.  He will not take it with good stuff around it.  Or in food. So I had to deal with his biting tonight.  Successful.  Tootsie had a pill too.  He was much easier to pill.

Louie, the cat with 25-30 stitches on his leg, does not get more meds.  He is rocking his onesies. He was successful in the litter box this morning with no pee on the onesie.  I was impressed.  He is eating.  Lots.  And, knock on wood, nary a puke in sight.  He was puking a lot before surgery.

I'm nursemaid to 3 pets.  And I was up in the middle of the night when tootsie had to make a run for the border, 2 nights in a row.

I hope to sleep tonight
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

These guys saw the not mean doctor lady yesterday.  Dyson caught the cough that Tootsie had last  week.  Tootsie had the poops. Pills for everyone.  Dyson is a pill to pill.  He will not take it with good stuff around it.  Or in food. So I had to deal with his biting tonight.  Successful.  Tootsie had a pill too.  He was much easier to pill.

Louie, the cat with 25-30 stitches on his leg, does not get more meds.  He is rocking his onesies. He was successful in the litter box this morning with no pee on the onesie.  I was impressed.  He is eating.  Lots.  And, knock on wood, nary a puke in sight.  He was puking a lot before surgery.

I'm nursemaid to 3 pets.  And I was up in the middle of the night when tootsie had to make a run for the border, 2 nights in a row.

I hope to sleep tonight


♥♥♥

I wish you the very best of luck in getting some decent sleep tonight! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image

Did real life stuff today, wore me out
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x694]
Did real life stuff today, wore me out


:)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

These guys saw the not mean doctor lady yesterday.  Dyson caught the cough that Tootsie had last  week.  Tootsie had the poops. Pills for everyone.  Dyson is a pill to pill.  He will not take it with good stuff around it.  Or in food. So I had to deal with his biting tonight.  Successful.  Tootsie had a pill too.  He was much easier to pill.

Louie, the cat with 25-30 stitches on his leg, does not get more meds.  He is rocking his onesies. He was successful in the litter box this morning with no pee on the onesie.  I was impressed.  He is eating.  Lots.  And, knock on wood, nary a puke in sight.  He was puking a lot before surgery.

I'm nursemaid to 3 pets.  And I was up in the middle of the night when tootsie had to make a run for the border, 2 nights in a row.

I hope to sleep tonight


The boys look so happy in that pic! ::hugs:: to you, CA. I hope you're catching some well-deserved Zzzs.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x694]
Did real life stuff today, wore me out

:)


Drove all over the place picked up a friend of mine and he treated me to a movie then drove back in The beginning of rush-hour traffic and then worked on stripping the paint off the roof for the Lincoln. For a little bit anyways
The people who put the vinyl top on that thing didn't bother to fix the metal before they put new vinyl on it, so It rusted out bad.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.com
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real story here is the TFA was by A Nuss. Does she have a brother named Pierre?
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Ellie Girl & Bailey Dog waiting patiently to see what dad is going to get from The Special Closet. And the ensuing result.

Waffle Chase
Youtube 4H-mwGgo25o
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@ Jesus McSordid - He usually goes by the name Pete.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too early. Grunty will get back with y'all later.

Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My dog has a rash on her legs and is on an antibiotic. Allergies.
Still happy!
Fark user image
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Zeek and his ice cream
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Apollo decided he was done with everyone and hid his face behind the food bowl.
 
