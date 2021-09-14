 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Squaw Valley ski resort, which hosted 1960 Winter Olympics, ditches its "racist, sexist" name   (sfgate.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Lake Tahoe, iconic ski resorts, Ron Cohen, ski resort, Reno, Nevada, names of restaurants, Squaw Valley Ski Resort, Skiing  
GreenSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh?
 
woodjf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Huh?


Squaw is a really hurtful word used to refer to First Nations women. I think that's what you ?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The nightcrawling mods need to read dayFark more.

Jus' sayin.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
are there people here that think this is not a good thing? cos it is
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now do Heavenly. All of the chairlifts are stairways and it's so damn tiring getting to Heaven.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.


gonna guess bad faith scare quotes. with some plausible deniability
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."


I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Insurgent: rosekolodny: Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.

gonna guess bad faith scare quotes. with some plausible deniability


Maybe subby doesn't know that status among basement-dwellers is no status at all.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.


Eh.  Latinx is useful in academic contexts, and with gender-neutral people in some conversations.  It's not an every-day thing.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.


Also if any of my Native friends caught you calling them 'squaw', you'd be lucky to escape with your life.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.


This appears to be another one of those words which, while not semantically encoding any actual insult or contempt, is so strongly associated with an era in which those described by the word were so badly and regularly mistreated that the word itself now evokes that era. "Coloured person" is another example of this.

"Squaw" seems to be nothing more than proto-Algonquin for "woman".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Political correctness is on a roll, and thank goodness for that.

/no sleep till Brooklynequality
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.


Many 'concerned' whites are talking to other whites and they often treat people of other races in the same condescending and patronising way they treat children. They get concerned on behalf of people and try to be their saviours and protectors.

So they fail to change things that have actual deep historical roots in racism while they make up new things that they think might offend other people and should be stopped instead.

It's bloody ridiculous.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.

Also if any of my Native friends caught you calling them 'squaw', you'd be lucky to escape with your life.


Heh. I'm not so foolish as to do such a thing. Some words are best avoided if one wishes to minimise one's chances of giving offense, even if the objection is not strictly logical.

I don't use in conversation a certain word meaning "stingy, tight-fisted" which also happens to strongly resemble a well-known anti-black racial slur.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: rosekolodny: Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.

This appears to be another one of those words which, while not semantically encoding any actual insult or contempt, is so strongly associated with an era in which those described by the word were so badly and regularly mistreated that the word itself now evokes that era. "Coloured person" is another example of this.

"Squaw" seems to be nothing more than proto-Algonquin for "woman".


We're way past proto-Algonquin, my dude.

It means pussy and whore and one-who-can-be-used.  It means less-than.

I know women who would cut you for using that word.
 
larunu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."


It's not even their language.
 
woodjf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My bad I thought that poster didn't know the word or why it's offensive. I think they do and don't care tho.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: rosekolodny: aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.

Also if any of my Native friends caught you calling them 'squaw', you'd be lucky to escape with your life.

Heh. I'm not so foolish as to do such a thing. Some words are best avoided if one wishes to minimise one's chances of giving offense, even if the objection is not strictly logical.

I don't use in conversation a certain word meaning "stingy, tight-fisted" which also happens to strongly resemble a well-known anti-black racial slur.


I agree.  AND

Since when was language strictly logical?  Language is a medium through which culture flows.  Our ideas and ideals are uncomfortably nestled in words and phrases.  We can use a little inflection to indicate who 'belongs' and who does not.  We listen for the carefully uttered shibboleths that tell us who is a member of the tribe.

It's basic kindness to lay off the rude words.  That's why "Squaw Peak" here in AZ is named Piestewa Peak now.  Just don't punch down, right?
 
larunu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.

Also if any of my Native friends caught you calling them 'squaw', you'd be lucky to escape with your life.


Lucky for me Colt has been protecting americans from savage indians for years. And other violent mofos that think violence is acceptable over name calling.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: aagrajag: rosekolodny: Why is that in quotes?

It's both racist and sexist.  The end.

This appears to be another one of those words which, while not semantically encoding any actual insult or contempt, is so strongly associated with an era in which those described by the word were so badly and regularly mistreated that the word itself now evokes that era. "Coloured person" is another example of this.

"Squaw" seems to be nothing more than proto-Algonquin for "woman".

We're way past proto-Algonquin, my dude.

It means pussy and whore and one-who-can-be-used.  It means less-than.

I know women who would cut you for using that word.


I suppose I'm fortunate to not find myself amongst people who use the word with such meaning.

I knew the term was considered rude and best avoided, but I was not at all aware of those connotations.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I don't use in conversation a certain word meaning "stingy, tight-fisted" which also happens to strongly resemble a well-known anti-black racial slur.


"Scotch?"
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

larunu: rosekolodny: aagrajag: ansius: White person tells people of other races what names are and aren't offensive, gets miffed when told otherwise.

"I don't think it's offensive, therefore it's not offensive for other people."

I've found that lately, more white people are spending their time telling non-white people what they should find offensive, at least according to those same white people with too much free time.

Case in point: Use the non-word "Latinx" to the people it is meant to describe, and watch them laugh at you.

Also if any of my Native friends caught you calling them 'squaw', you'd be lucky to escape with your life.

Lucky for me Colt has been protecting americans from savage indians for years. And other violent mofos that think violence is acceptable over name calling.


What strange performance art.  Maybe it would be more interesting if you put sparklers in your butt.
 
