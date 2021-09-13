 Skip to content
(CNN)   77% of the hospital beds in the US are taken. Thanks, FREEDUM-19 patients   (cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?


Because Hippocrates or something.

Isn't this the month when insurance stops paying for COVID hospitalization expenses?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
45**
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?

Because Hippocrates or something.

Isn't this the month when insurance stops paying for COVID hospitalization expenses?


Health insurance isn't going to do that.
I'm going to guess that insurance premiums will go up in the near future, though, a few already have.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start rationing beds for the unvaccinated. Make it so that the plague rats aren't impacting responsible people who suffer medical emergencies. Let the COVIDiots die at home - at least they won't have to say goodbye over FaceTime.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had an issue on Sunday and was frankly told: "Normally we might admit you but you are aware of the situation in the hospitals. Since you look healthy enough, why don't you give it a shot from home."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?


EMTALA, I imagine.  Or the money.  Insurance companies are raising rates on the unvaccinated, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?


I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Curse that hippopotamus oath.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?


Their own death certificate?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?


They're waiting for science-based information that tells them that they shouldn't get vaccinated to justify their behavior. That's it. It's just a way for them to justify not getting the shots, they're every bit the anti-vaxxers while trying to appear not pants-on-head insane.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're sending you to another facility....   The Chatsworth Funeral Home.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No red state bailouts.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Might I suggest that if you don't believe in medicine that you skip the hospital and go die in a hole that you dug for yourself.
That's that pure freedom
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well hopefully some of these "cures" the morons are taking will drop them before they get hospitalized.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My FIL got the vaccine. Just spent a week in the ICU.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?


It's in the article, they have to, it is federal law. ERs are often full of people who do dumb and/or illegal things and get treatment.


The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act or EMTALA requires hospitals with emergency departments to provide a medical screening exam to any person who comes to the emergency department and requests care. The law also prohibits hospitals with emergency departments from refusing to examine or treat people with emergency medical conditions.Now, during the pandemic, many of the Covid-19 patients filling hospital beds are unvaccinated. EMTALA obligations remain in place.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

great_tigers: My FIL got the vaccine. Just spent a week in the ICU.


That said, I firmly believe the only reason why he isn't dead is because he got the vaccine.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
#Winning
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?


Yes and they're not going to let it happen again, sadly.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?


They're waiting for their radio hosts, bloggers, propagandists and Twitter doctors to give them the okay to do so.

Which is futile, because any new development is just twisted and turned into more insipidly stupid motherf*cking bullsh*t conspiracy.

Pfizer getting full approval should have been the end of this, but noooo, the same assholes pushing this nonsense from the beginning had to start screaming that it wasn't fully approved yet because "Comirnaty is a different formulation" than the shiat people have been getting for 18 goddamn months.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: It's in the article, they have to, it is federal law.


There are articles here?

/ I kid
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

great_tigers: My FIL got the vaccine. Just spent a week in the ICU.


Was that from extremely swollen testicles?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You just know some of these nurses are jamming that tube down with no vaseline ar this point. I would hate to be receiving care from angry nurses.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In every city there are event tent rental places. You can get huge tents with options and accessories added like air conditioning.

Hospitals can start renting those out, erecting them in the parking lot, fill them up with cheap twin beds from the local mattress liquidators, some cheap sheets from Ollie's and MyPillows and put a little sign out front and call them "Donald J Trump honorary COVID-19 treatment wing". Park their happy asses inside, and pay an orderly a $50K salary to wear a biohazard suit and distribute out aquarium cleaner, horse paste, bottles of betadine, and sachets of witch hazel in little gift bags.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well hopefully some of these "cures" the morons are taking will drop them before they get hospitalized.


Like the new one where you have to gargle Betadine douche.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?


This is America, we don't remember shiat from one election cycle to the next.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?


memeguy.comView Full Size

How things are going now.
 
jumac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
we had a talk bout this other day at work.  i have a coworker who is saying that the hospital are lying.  Shes a anti-covid person(saids it a real thing but that we are blowing it way out of proportion.)

She claims

1. that hospitals have the beds but because they are making their staff get the vaccine and so many are quiting/getting fired that they are under staff and if they just stop they be all fine.

2. that people have gone into hospitals with hidden cameras and gotten videos of crap ton of empty beds. (none of which i can find online lol).

3. that the mainstream media is lying to us for the gov.  and they are hidden the truth from us. and that only the non mainstream media is telling it like it is.

Trying to explain stuff to her bout how rights work and stuff and she go off the deep end.  to her our right are 100% active all the time and can never be limited.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm currently waiting for PCR results to see if I have a breakthrough case.

Thanks a lot you antivax shiatheads
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Department of Health and Human Services ICU utilization dashboard
 
Carthax
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?

They're waiting for science-based information that tells them that they shouldn't get vaccinated to justify their behavior. That's it. It's just a way for them to justify not getting the shots, they're every bit the anti-vaxxers while trying to appear not pants-on-head insane.


Yup.  I unfriended and blocked someone on facebook last night because she was "just asking questions" about the safety of the shot, and why "AA folks aren't getting it, or Mexicans."  Just some "true concern for the safety of the vaccine," she said, and we "just need a little more testing to be certain it's safe."

::sigh::  Go fark yourself, antivaxxer.  I'm over this shiat.  Get vaccinated or get off my wall.  And if you claim to be vaccinated, we hang out in-person, and I find out later you weren't vaccinated?  "DONE" doesn't even begin to describe how completely finished our relationship is.  You endanger my family, and you can fark right off.
 
db2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think the Hippocratic oath says anything about declining to treat a patient. Tell the voluntarily unvaccinated to take a hike.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Carthax: AdmirableSnackbar: Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?

They're waiting for science-based information that tells them that they shouldn't get vaccinated to justify their behavior. That's it. It's just a way for them to justify not getting the shots, they're every bit the anti-vaxxers while trying to appear not pants-on-head insane.

Yup.  I unfriended and blocked someone on facebook last night because she was "just asking questions" about the safety of the shot, and why "AA folks aren't getting it, or Mexicans."  Just some "true concern for the safety of the vaccine," she said, and we "just need a little more testing to be certain it's safe."

::sigh::  Go fark yourself, antivaxxer.  I'm over this shiat.  Get vaccinated or get off my wall.  And if you claim to be vaccinated, we hang out in-person, and I find out later you weren't vaccinated?  "DONE" doesn't even begin to describe how completely finished our relationship is.  You endanger my family, and you can fark right off.


The combination of "antivaxxer" and "still actively reads and posts on Facebook" is basically a two-strikes-and-you're-out deal for me at this point.  I've had to do some pruning, to be sure.
 
jumac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?


and how many states passed laws saying that lockdowns are illegal or had their state SC say it was illegal under the states constitutions.?

the only way we getting a full lockdown is if the fed gov finds a way to make it happen.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: I'm currently waiting for PCR results to see if I have a breakthrough case.

Thanks a lot you antivax shiatheads

Thanks a lot you antivax shiatheads


Damn son. Hope you make it.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They'll be gone soon.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?


Initial shots for the public wer in late Dec 2020. So, even from the public side it's been 9 months.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?


A lot of people remember it.  So what?
Got a point?
 
Neil B. for Zod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What percentage should be taken?  Honest question... one of biggest abuses of statistics is to omit the context that provides meaning.  The article also carefully lists beds in use by Covid patients as a number and not percentage so there is absolutely no way to compare the relative impact.

To top it off, the article then links to a dashboard, the bane of any contextual understanding.

The Internet (and modern journalism) is making us dumber.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When hospitals run out of beds or when staffing is low, tough decisions must be made on which patients get to be first in line for care.

I mean...I have an idea.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Eightballjacket: It's in the article, they have to, it is federal law.

There are articles here?

/ I kid

There are articles here?

/ I kid


And actually, this article was pretty interesting.  Like this item saying that while they have to treat everyone who comes through the door, vax status is one of the factors on how much care is offered up once in the room


Or, if being unvaccinated and having lung failure puts you at a worse chance of survival versus someone who just comes in with asthma and lung problems but are vaccinated," Caplan said. "Many places would give priority to the vaccinated asthma patient as opposed to the unvaccinated lung failure patient. What they're watching is outcome and likelihood of success.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jumac: we had a talk bout this other day at work.  i have a coworker who is saying that the hospital are lying.  Shes a anti-covid person(saids it a real thing but that we are blowing it way out of proportion.)

She claims

1. that hospitals have the beds but because they are making their staff get the vaccine and so many are quiting/getting fired that they are under staff and if they just stop they be all fine.

2. that people have gone into hospitals with hidden cameras and gotten videos of crap ton of empty beds. (none of which i can find online lol).

3. that the mainstream media is lying to us for the gov.  and they are hidden the truth from us. and that only the non mainstream media is telling it like it is.

Trying to explain stuff to her bout how rights work and stuff and she go off the deep end.  to her our right are 100% active all the time and can never be limited.


They think that the simple fact that there is a Constitution and Bill of Rights means that they can do whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want, to whoever they want, so long as they wave Ol' Glory whilst they do it.

But those documents and other laws are made up of little symbols called "letters," arranged into groups. These groups of letters are called "words." Words mean things. There's a book called a dictionary that tells you what words mean, and a Supreme Court to determine the meaning of these groups of words even more narrowly when they're not immediately clear.

They're illiterate assholes and spoiled, selfish douchebags is what I'm saying.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?


Because corroded lamp wire worked just fine for me grand papi's house, and I don't need no gubmint 'lations tellin me otherwise.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Why is any hospital admitting anyone who is eligible for the vaccine and has not gotten it?


Because EMTALA exists.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As of Monday morning, more than 96,000 hospital beds are filled with Covid-19 patients nationwide -- contributing to the 77% of all hospital beds across the country being currently in use, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. About 80% of intensive care unit beds are in use.

Hospitals in some places are closer to capacity than in others.

Health care, like politics, is mostly local. A nationwide, aggregate measure of hospital/ICU capacity is of limited usefulness because it's not easy to transfer patients from hard-hit areas to distant hospitals with available beds. But sure, I guess we *could* load up a bunch of covid patients on a plane and ship them from, say, Texas to Wisconsin.

Here in Ohio, hospitals are reluctant to suspend elective procedures, because that's how they make most of their revenue, and they took a huge hit last year. Each health system is justifying business as usual by reasoning that if a covid surge hits, they can just transfer patients somewhere else. That's great, but the entire state is playing chicken with everyone else, and we're just whistling in the dark until a statewide surge forces everyone to dial it back.

I guess GOP governors are planning to do that on a national scale?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

crackizzle: Rapmaster2000: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every hospital in the capital region of PA was asking EMS to divert patients to other facilities yesterday.

It's curious how covidiots want nothing to do with the science of the vaccine but are just fine with the science of intubation. Why fix the bad circuit breaker when you can just wait for the fire trucks?

I read an article this morning about a couple in their 30s who both died from Covid.  They didn't get the vaccine because they were "waiting for more information."  3 billion people have gotten a shot.  The initial shots went in arms in March of 2020.

What exactly are people waiting for?  What specific piece of information is needed?

Initial shots for the public wer in late Dec 2020. So, even from the public side it's been 9 months.


They'll still say "NOT LONG ENOUGH".

It's like they want 50 years of data and even then it'll still be "but mah freedumbs!"

They aren't getting the shot, it's just posturing.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: kpaxoid: Does no one remember the "flattening the curve" lockdowns?

A lot of people remember it.  So what?
Got a point?


Just wondering why they're not happening now.
 
