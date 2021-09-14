 Skip to content
(NPR)   Terrorist behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque gets sentenced to 53 years in prison   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Islam, Transgender, Emily Claire Hari, Mosque, White Rabbit, Militia, name Michael Hari, bombing of a Minnesota mosque  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So, something actually happened
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  Rot in there, you racist scum.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NPR was denied access to the redacted image.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What are the betting odds on him converting to Islam in less than a year to get better chow up in the big house?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm transgender"

Oh neat! I certainly hope no one denies you hormone therapy and affirming healthcare like you tried to do for so many others with your support of these monsters.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Twice Impeached Guy STILL HASN'T MENTIONED THE ATTACK.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He appears to be lacking any redeemable qualities whatsoever.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: And Twice Impeached Guy STILL HASN'T MENTIONED THE ATTACK.


He supports it
 
strapp3r
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
good!
 
redsquid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She's stunning and brave!
 
acouvis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Diversity is the strength of this country," Frank said. "Anyone who doesn't understand that doesn't understand the constitutional promise of this country that brings a lot of people here."

Why do I have the feeling the judge is not a Republican?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. Serve the full time.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a start anyway.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Precious bodily fluids?

/obscure
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.