(Vox)   Did you get a COVID test from Walgreens in the past...entire pandemic? If so, your personal info was left on the open web up for grabs. Bonus: article author gave Walgreens time to fix the problem before publishing. Spoiler: they didn't   (vox.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was negative before I was positive. Don't judge me.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The fact that idiots like these could get a serious fine is a major reason I love the GDPR laws we have in the EU.
 
indylaw
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope they like lawsuits.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, good. More ammo for the anti-vaxxers and Covid-deniers. Lovely.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"We regularly review and incorporate additional security enhancements when deemed either necessary or appropriate," the company told Recode.

Also know as a lazy, cheap and vacuous 'we're do not give a fark about privacy or our customers' answer. If these dimwits operated in the EU they could look forward to a fine of 20 million euro or 4% of their gross earnings (a whopping 1.1 billion if internet informs me correctly). I suspect that might motivate these profit over customers cheapskates.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Andrea Constand your herse is here 2 arribe you
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: The fact that idiots like these could get a serious fine is a major reason I love the GDPR laws we have in the EU.


GDPR monies go to the government. Lawsuit money goes to lawyers. And I'll get $1.36.

This is why Europe will always be a 2nd world continent. You don't appreciate capitalism.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: "We regularly review and incorporate additional security enhancements when deemed either necessary or appropriate," the company told Recode.

Also know as a lazy, cheap and vacuous 'we're do not give a fark about privacy or our customers' answer. If these dimwits operated in the EU they could look forward to a fine of 20 million euro or 4% of their gross earnings (a whopping 1.1 billion if internet informs me correctly). I suspect that might motivate these profit over customers cheapskates.


Yes but would they have blue passports?

No, they would not.
 
