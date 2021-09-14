 Skip to content
(Albuquerque Journal)   First NM bans cockfighting, and now this? Whar freedom, whar?   (abqjournal.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Child abuse, Law, Domestic violence, Human sexual behavior, Violence, M. Jenny Edwards, New Mexico, animal advocates  
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my cold dead glans.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're so much fun?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about clam slams?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man wants to purchase some farmland, but is wary of the bees on the property. The farmer thinks the bees are harmless so he makes the prospective buyer a deal: He'll tie the buyer naked to a tree that has a bee hive for an hour, and if any bee stings him, the farmer will GIVE him the land for free. The farmer ties the buyer up and leaves. He comes back an hour later and finds the buyer nearly unconscious. The farmer asks, "Are you all right?" The buyer replies, "Doesn't that calf have a mother?"

Fark user image
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Because they're so much fun?

[Fark user image 372x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


menkind.co.ukView Full Size


/to be followed inevitably by a need for cockpatches
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sooooo ... up until now did they think it wasn't a problem or that it wasn't a problem?
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They sound like the kind of people who can only enjoy something if it's illegal.
 
