(Some Guy)   "Their crisis is our problem." Idaho plague rats killing sick Washingtonians   (beckershospitalreview.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
As always the blue states have to fix red state problems.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I know where *I* would build that wall...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
What would be the fallout range from a nuclear explosion in Idaho?
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
CSB:

My MIL lives in Boundary County, about 20 miles this side of the Canadian border.  She has 25 acres on the side of a glacial basin that holds some of the most fertile farmland in the country.  It's absolutely gorgeous out there, especially at night, but I rarely go visit.

I just can't stand the willful, boastful ignorance of the people there, and the hatred with which they view anyone from the outside.  These are, generally, wonderful people who would give me the shirts off their backs, but I'm an older white male with a relative in the community, so I'm kind of given a Guest Pass.  They truly believe the Mountain Man myth and try to live what they believe the myth to be.  Of course, Real mountain men were all different colors and nationalities, and politics rarely had anything to do with them, but they don't let facts get in the way.  These guys will tolerate the local tribe, and the minorities stay in their designated zones, so they'll fly their Trump flags and talk about MAGA while holding all kinds of superspreader events.  A Real Mountain Man wouldn't get a virus, so why should they?  This ignores the fact that a Real Mountain Man probably wouldn't have been in a position to know about any sort of vaccine, let alone obtain one, more than maybe once or twice a year, but that's par for the course.  They're Real Mountain Men and will die like all the rest.  We're just hoping MIL stays safe.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
aleister_greynight: What would be the fallout range from a nuclear explosion in Idaho?


Ah, the ol' "Andromeda Strain" solution.

I'd allow it.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
""President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country," Mr. Little said."  Supporting the position of a majority of Americans, is creating divisiveness?  I think not Governor, follow your own advice and stop creating divisiveness.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
Spokane is the biggest city in Idaho and is still somehow a suburb of Coeur d'Alene.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Washington hospitals hit with Idaho COVID-19 surge

...then stop taking them.  I had an abusive ex once, and the more you enable them, the less likely they are to change, to the point where they will eventually destroy your life... I guessing in this case literally.
 
bughunter
So what they're saying in Spokane is...

... they're not living in their own private Idaho?

B'52 - Private Idaho - HQ
Youtube yXmnmvDl-ao
 
