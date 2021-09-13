 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   They stopped sinking the concrete columns meant to stop the sinking of SF's Millenium Tower when more sinking was observed, but the sinking of columns was the cause of the additional sinking of the building that was already sinking. Let that sink in   (sfgate.com) divider line
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those responsible for sacking the people responsible for the sinking have been sacked.

/Also wik.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I did not invite that sink to my house, so no subby, I will not let that sink in.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're sunk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder


Or a geologist.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People you should never lie to:

1. Your doctor
2. Your lawyer
3. Your structural engineer
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next time use a foundation of bedrock when you build that city.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just install them on the other side. It will sink a bit but should straighten it right up.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I look forward to the Well There's Your Problem podcast on the eventual collapse of this building.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

Or a geologist.


[Whynotboth.jpg]
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im_Gumby

Dammit!
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pooped a little reading that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: Next time use a foundation of bedrock when you build that city.


Bedrock?

Nah.

I prefer Rock and Roll.

Starship - We Built This City (Official Music Video)
Youtube K1b8AhIsSYQ
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [images.fanpop.com image 800x441]


I can't believe this took 10 comments to get to. Fark, you're slipping.

/ I didn't see it earlier, and moreover, I'm drunk.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [pics.me.me image 500x937]


Sinks, like vampires, must be invited.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder


My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer
 
larunu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: [images.fanpop.com image 800x441]


Other kings said I was daft to build a castle on a swamp, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em. It sank into the swamp. So, I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp, but the fourth one... stayed up!
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be so farkin' disappointed if that building doesn't end up condemned.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Just install them on the other side. It will sink a bit but should straighten it right up.


Not sure if that will help.   Currently, it's canted over by 22 inches.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevesporn2000: I'll be so farkin' disappointed if that building doesn't end up condemned.


There is a lot of potential value to rescue in the building, if they can.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Principal engineer on the project, Ronald Hamburger of Simpson Gumpertz and Heger"

Are they hiring their engineers from a rolodex provided by the Looney Tunes Acme corporation? Names like that can only plausibly come from a cartoon somewhere.

Also FTA: "I would like there to be a pause until we know what we're doing"

Yes, I'd say that would probably be a good idea.
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Principal engineer on the project, Ronald Hamburger of Simpson Gumpertz and Heger

You poor man.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe next time San Francisco will use the spaces allotted for homeless relief buildings for actual homeless shelters instead of selling them to private developers? That way, you avoid bad karma.


/IIRC, what beame the MIllenium Tower was built on a lot originally set aside for a homeless center. Newsome's adminstration instead sold it to the developer for corporate apartments.
//Newsome is still a better Governor than the past four Republican Governors of CA combined.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Further investigation revealed that they were building on homeless poop and not bedrock.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the bright side, this thing is going to make for some hilarious TikTok videos when it finally tips over.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: FTA: "Principal engineer on the project, Ronald Hamburger of Simpson Gumpertz and Heger"

Are they hiring their engineers from a rolodex provided by the Looney Tunes Acme corporation? Names like that can only plausibly come from a cartoon somewhere.

Also FTA: "I would like there to be a pause until we know what we're doing"

Yes, I'd say that would probably be a good idea.


Pretty much every engineering firm is just named after the guy(s) that founded the company.  Sometimes it works, and sometimes it just sounds ridiculous like Dunder Mifflin.  They're good at building roads, bridges, and buildings, but not so creative in the naming department.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer


I have a geology degree and when I went to get my planning degree I remember reading an assignment written by some famous architect and some of the passages were untrue.  When I brought it up with the professor he said "It's unsporting to go after architect's data."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer


architects are engineers with imagination.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer


We had a saying in Engineer School:  "Mechanical engineers build weapons.  Civil engineers build targets."

/and chemical engineers build targets that explode really well
//aerospace engineers build things that go boom on the launchpad
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

larunu: Im_Gumby: [images.fanpop.com image 800x441]

Other kings said I was daft to build a castle on a swamp, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em. It sank into the swamp. So, I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp, but the fourth one... stayed up!


I'm more interested in her huuuuge...

tracts of land
 
Bootysama
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer


I actually wanted to be an architect before I became an engineer. I was pretty good at it, got A's in all of my classes I just found out I was more interested in the engineering part than the "art" part of designing and building. Weirdly I became a mechanical engineer...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: On the bright side, this thing is going to make for some hilarious TikTok videos when it finally tips over.


into the headquarters of Facebook.

yep, they're across the street and in the direction of the lean, last I heard.

*queue image from Idiocracy showing 2 towers roped together*
 
powhound
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Something my sis sent not long ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: larunu: Im_Gumby: [images.fanpop.com image 800x441]

Other kings said I was daft to build a castle on a swamp, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em. It sank into the swamp. So, I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp, but the fourth one... stayed up!

I'm more interested in her huuuuge...

tracts of land


c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/she's definitely not a flat-earther
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Neondistraction: vudukungfu: If you want to bury money, hire an architect.

If you want a decent structure, hire a builder

My dad used to say that architects were just engineers that suck at math.

/ he was a civil engineer

architects are engineers with imagination.


Engineers have imagination - they have to imagine what would happen if the architects got their way.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: hissatsu: On the bright side, this thing is going to make for some hilarious TikTok videos when it finally tips over.
into the headquarters of Facebook.
yep, they're across the street and in the direction of the lean, last I heard.
*queue image from Idiocracy showing 2 towers roped together*


Luxury condos collapsing into Facebook. It's so symbolic. No, wait--it's ironic. It's tectonic. It's a metaphor for us all.
 
