(Patheos)   Anti-vaxxer Bob Enyart -- the Denver pastor who used to gleefully read AIDS victims' obituaries on TV over Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" -- has bitten the dust   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
47
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Real Science Radio..... ::snort::
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pointless deaths.

Oh well. Skulls for the skull throne
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a guy who used to mock AIDS victims on his TV show by reading names while plays Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" in the background.


🎶 And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love, yes' they'll know we are Christians by our love
🎶

Burn in hell, asshole.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkit. reposting the snark from the first thread. His facebook page still is open and it's spectacular.

https://www.facebook.com/bob.enyart.1​4

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which one of you is this? Fess up.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to say that's a shame.

I'd like to, but it'd be a lie.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are you supposed to feel bad about the death of someone who literally got paid by laughing over the death of others? I'm not a Christian so I don't have to turn the other cheek. Hope you suffered, you piece of shiat.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My god told me Heaven has a vaccine passport requirement
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he gets buried where ducks and geese can shiat on his grave.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been to the park nearby to walk and have seen that church while driving. I never knew that their sermons were broadcasted.

/he sounds vile
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought by now I would be sick and tired of these anti-vaccine Covidiots dying left and right stories... but these stories just keep getting better and better.

The only way this lousy pandemic is going to end is to have all of these morons die as soon as possible. Fark them.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am pretty sure I won't be losing any sleep over the death of this A-Hole
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I hope he gets buried where ducks and geese can shiat on his grave.


If he gets buried in a graveyard near his church, that will happen.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hugram: I thought by now I would be sick and tired of these anti-vaccine Covidiots dying left and right stories... but these stories just keep getting better and better.

The only way this lousy pandemic is going to end is to have all of these morons die as soon as possible. Fark them.


Every time one of these evil bastards dies, the gullible idiots they're fooling are that much safer.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: Jake Havechek: I hope he gets buried where ducks and geese can shiat on his grave.

If he gets buried in a graveyard near his church, that will happen.


I think around the Northgate area there was a mad shiater on the loose.  Only a matter of time really,
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Farkit. reposting the snark from the first thread. His facebook page still is open and it's spectacular.

https://www.facebook.com/bob.enyart.14

[Fark user image image 474x230]

Which one of you is this? Fess up.


Thanks. I left a post happy he died from COVID as he lied to his followers. Hope he enjoys his vacation in the Lake of Fire.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I've been to the park nearby to walk and have seen that church while driving. I never knew that their sermons were broadcasted.

/he sounds vile


Not so much sound now.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He sounds delightful.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mods, I think this is a duplicate.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now some landfill has to deal with his corpse.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like Antiva themselves, these stories never get old.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Confabulat: How are you supposed to feel bad about the death of someone who literally got paid by laughing over the death of others?

How are you supposed to feel bad about the death of someone who literally got paid by laughing over the death of others?

How are you supposed to feel bad about the death of someone who literally got paid by laughing over the death of others?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

browneye: Mods, I think this is a duplicate.


Its more of a deluge of right-wing media figures in the U.S. getting reclaimed and recycled by Nature as a Prophetic Warning to their followers.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another mouthbreather bites the dust, hey-hey...
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Lord works in mysterious ways.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he not know that Another One Bites The Dust was sung by a gay man?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Znuh: And nothing of value was lost.


Sure there was. Medical resources were wasted on this idiot.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well then this is only fair, and I can't believe I'm the first one to do it.

Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
Youtube rY0WxgSXdEE
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x485] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll quibble with the reference here. The proper Simpsons analogy is not Nelson but Very Tall Ian who allows everyone to laugh at Nelson for being an ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size



I remember Antonin Scalia once writing that the highest respect you can give someone is to reflect their own sense of morality back to them like a mirror ---this might be one of those broken clock moments for him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better him than his victims.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The people who listened to him just seem so eager to eat up that kind of bullshiat.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go ahead and laugh, but he owned the libs so hard that the Lord called him home and he ascended into heaven where he was well rewarded for Making America Great Again.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.  I hope the pain was excruciation, and I hope his family is reminded every minute of their remaining how much a piece of shiat he was.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Good.  I hope the pain was excruciation, and I hope his family is reminded every minute of their remaining how much a piece of shiat he was.


It was god's will. Heheh.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ghambone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There was also that lyric, "Hey, I'm gonna get you too!"
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gosh, it's so sad that his wife is left alone.

She should be buried with him so that's not the case. Nail her in there if you have to. The screams you'll hear from the coffin are happiness screams.
 
robodog
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gonegirl: Gosh, it's so sad that his wife is left alone.

She should be buried with him so that's not the case. Nail her in there if you have to. The screams you'll hear from the coffin are happiness screams.


Going old school, I like it.
 
