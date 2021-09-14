 Skip to content
 
(Des Moines Register)   Hot ban on ban action
27
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't they charge extra for that?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't they charge extra for that?


Only tree fiddy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, try sudafed.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whurz muh free-dumbs? Whurz? Whurz?
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TraceBuster-Buster unavailable for comment.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: AlgaeRancher: Don't they charge extra for that?

Only tree fiddy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm a teepee!" said the Wigwam
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: "I'm a teepee!" said the Wigwam


It's spelled "Wiggum".
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that 2
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lets cut the heart out and see if it still lives
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's bad enough that these "freedumb" states are killing their own citizens and kids, but now they're sending their overflow covidiots to neighboring states and sucking up their hospital resources.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Subby, try sudafed.


This is Iowa, I'm not gonna waste valuable sudafed on myself when I could use it for meth production.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spermbot: It's bad enough that these "freedumb" states are killing their own citizens and kids, but now they're sending their overflow covidiots to neighboring states and sucking up their hospital resources.


Yep.

Seems to me, "someone tries to kill you, you try and kill them right back" should apply.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c u 2mor, Ed
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
dont 4get all that .Stc matts I provided your shiatty ass canadanian "start up" you pretend is slme kind of money-drawing unapproacable sentinel
 
Marukusu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: dont 4get all that .Stc matts I provided your shiatty ass canadanian "start up" you pretend is slme kind of money-drawing unapproacable sentinel


Nailed it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
you couldnt pay me to act like some r-werd
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spermbot: It's bad enough that these "freedumb" states are killing their own citizens and kids, but now they're sending their overflow covidiots to neighboring states and sucking up their hospital resources.


Is there some way they can be sued for that by people who are hurt by their policies?  They must have standing, right?  It can be shown demonstrably that their lack of action with regards to masking and vaccination have hurt people needlessly.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Roll on
 
Xaxor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A small step in the right direction. One could hope for a second and third.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Spermbot: It's bad enough that these "freedumb" states are killing their own citizens and kids, but now they're sending their overflow covidiots to neighboring states and sucking up their hospital resources.

Is there some way they can be sued for that by people who are hurt by their policies?  They must have standing, right?  It can be shown demonstrably that their lack of action with regards to masking and vaccination have hurt people needlessly.


Only if they live.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thank the blatherman
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Hey!  Don't murder kids on purpose!'

It's rather sick that it has to be said.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
507N5_Noo
 
