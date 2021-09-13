 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Around the mound you'd best slow down   (freep.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would have expected this at Mound Rd.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably a lot of liquified gravel and soil under there. Might even have a sinkhole or two. Sounds pretty dangerous.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is not the mound you were hoping for"
 
abiigdog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sinkhole? This looks like the direct opposite of that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what she said!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is how volcano's form.

/just sayin'
//it's 2021 after all
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love American infrastructure.  Makes me proud to be Australian.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be an article on proper cunnilingus techniques.

/Back to the alphabet method I guess...
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this about the clitoris?
 
