(Fark)   Every time a TFD thread goes red I feel sad, because, just for a few seconds, there had existed the possibility that it actually could have gone green and ruined everyone's day   (fark.com) divider line
168
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Voted up.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There should be a law where if a thread gets double digit up votes, it must go green no matter what.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
should have submitted this with the live tag
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Voted up.


I like the way you think.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 401x317]


Extra Cheese Accomplished
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 401x317]

Extra Cheese Accomplished


I thought it was fresh mozz
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm alone in advocating for SUBMITTER RIGHTS!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ceteris Paribus says: libranoelrose: thatguyoverthere70: [Fark user image 401x317]

Extra Cheese Accomplished

I thought it was fresh mozz


Smells like provolone
 
merrillvillain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upon further reflect, fark the submitters, what have they ever done for me?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Everyone confess an embarrassing secret or unflattering photo of themselves!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: upon further reflect, fark the submitters, what have they ever done for me?


If it wasn't for the submitters, Fark would be nothing but the newsletter.

/hmm
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merrillvillain: [Fark user image image 425x428]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image image 425x406]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
merrillvillain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: merrillvillain: [Fark user image image 425x428]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]


I'll beat the brakes off Steve from Blues Clues.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: merrillvillain: [Fark user image image 425x428]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]


"This totally isn't some feel good PR move by Nick Jr."
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Munden: upon further reflect, fark the submitters, what have they ever done for me?

If it wasn't for the submitters, Fark would be nothing but the newsletter.

/hmm


No.  I've observed you can abuse them thoroughly and still expect their expedient output due to an addictive serotonin loop caused by greenlit submissions.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very uncomfortable with the defamation of Steve from Blue's Clues.
 
Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best in this World: I'm very uncomfortable with the defamation of Steve from Blue's Clues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After each soul Steve snatched he would pull out his handy dandy notebook and add another tick mark...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommieTaoist: [Fark user image image 425x555]


Intry but I only get one an hour and none of y'all wanna talk about the stuff that really gets to me like how it's really the four f's all the time out there except for humans who invented pants and bills to be miserable.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You catch the right mod in the right amount of drunkenness at the right time... and it could happen!
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mudwhistle62: After each soul Steve snatched he would pull out his handy dandy notebook and add another tick mark...


That notebook was for clues and you're ruining it. Stop!!!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best in this World: I'm very uncomfortable with the defamation of Steve from Blue's Clues.


The Moth Presents Steve Burns: Fameishness
Youtube CwmtkFPYXsg


This is a few years old. He talks about his sudden fame and the realization of his importance to children's lives. Also the time he went on a date with a Playmate.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: You catch the right mod in the right amount of drunkenness at the right time... and it could happen!


I wonder what mod was drunk at 9 am during the "what's in your purse" green light.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Best in this World: I'm very uncomfortable with the defamation of Steve from Blue's Clues.

[YouTube video: The Moth Presents Steve Burns: Fameishness]

This is a few years old. He talks about his sudden fame and the realization of his importance to children's lives. Also the time he went on a date with a Playmate.


If anyone deserves to bang a Playmate it's Steve.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A clue! A clue!" Cried the FBI investigator looking through 9/11 flight logs.

"Another blue paw print," said the grizzled supervisor, pausing to take a drag on his 70th cigarette that morning. "I'm convinced. Round up the boys and have them bring this 'Steve' to Gitmo for a nice, long chat."
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys know too much about this kids show.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommieTaoist: [Fark user image image 425x555]


No one ever upvotes my thought provoking big boobs vs little boobs threads.
 
merrillvillain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.


I've just been motivated to start writing and starring in my own children's television show. I'm going to bang so many moms.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.


Look up the original host of the Goodnight Show with fake PSA
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: thatguyoverthere70: You catch the right mod in the right amount of drunkenness at the right time... and it could happen!

I wonder what mod was drunk at 9 am during the "what's in your purse" green light.


We both know who wields such power.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.


Be sure to read my upcoming Law Review article "Poaching, Eco-Terrorism, and the Federal Migratory Bird Act: a Harsh Look at Nigel Thornberry"
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should go green. 🤔
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: This should go green. 🤔


I wonder who you could message...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merrillvillain: fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.

I've just been motivated to start writing and starring in my own children's television show. I'm going to bang so many moms.


Aim for the 40 year olds.

They have the most 18 year old daughters.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: This should go green. 🤔


Every second it survives the red light is cracking me up.

Go go tfd thread, go!
 
merrillvillain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: merrillvillain: fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.

I've just been motivated to start writing and starring in my own children's television show. I'm going to bang so many moms.

Aim for the 40 year olds.

They have the most 18 year old daughters.


I'm going to have to download TikTok or something.
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...we're waiting.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: You guys know too much about this kids show.



My son was really into it when he was little. Even getting SUPER excited when a clue popped up. It was cute.

Steve showed up at a local dive bar a bit after he left the show wearing a giant afro wig. He seemed cool.
 
