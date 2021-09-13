 Skip to content
🎵We got the beet, we got the beet, we got the beet, YEAH, we got the beet 🎵 in the Tuesday Fark Gardening thread for September 14, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Not much doing here. Season is winding down. How's your stuff doing?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Harvested some hot peppers (and tomatoes, and thinned some winter varieties and cleaned up the cucumbers)

Took chicken pics

libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Ghost pepper first harvest

There's about 50 more out there.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I will pray for your anus.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Transplanted most of my perennial herbs into raised bed with hoop.  I'm drying savory and thyme now, need to make oregano syrup and freeze it, then split the oregano plant and move it into the raised bed as well.  After I harvest dill and fennel this week, the last raised bed goes into place.
Got some really nice tomatoes this week too:
And these are fajitas I made.  Steak and onions from farmers market, fish peppers from my garden, and a pheasant backed mushroom I found on my backyard crabapple tree.

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Got fuel lines for the tiller, it's just a little bitty one, but now I see the grommets that hold the line in are missing. Luckily there is a complete rebuild kit, including a carburetor, for $15. All the parts that can rot or fail.
So $25 for a flower bed tiller is a good deal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And I was blessed with the other plants. The two females ended up being different types. This means I can start crossing next year and come up with my own strain.

Almost there
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Things are winding down but I am still harvesting tomatoes and eggplant. Made 8 pints of pasta sauce last week with what has become my go-to recipe with onion, garlic, bell pepper, red pepper, basil, and mint.

Thinking of spring a little. I am getting some bulbs for Fritillaria and Ipheion  to put in pots for spring blooming and will plant them in a few weeks. I am still waiting for my fall blooming crocus to come up so I can collect the saffron.

The pasta sauce:

lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Finally getting some flowers on the tomatoes.
I had to take the hummingbird feeder down for a bit because some critter keeps disturbing it and spilling nectar on the patio below us in the middle of the night. I did manage to get some more good pics out of it, though.

LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The season winds down and our one cherry tomato plant is still producing at full capacity. I found out our neighbor has been waiting for us to put the the produce table to snatch them up, so i just delivered them to him directly.

I don't know why i planted a wax pepper plant. The only time I eat them is on sandwiches when I'm home for lunch. Lots of peppers though.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Beets - Killer Tofu (Best Audio Quality)
Youtube Ized1XMRp_I
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not even daylight yet and I already have an unnatural craving for beets. This can't be normal
/#beetsforbreakfast
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
I get a beet oatmeal delivered sometimes:
https://pickybars.com/products/perfor​m​ance-oatmeal-multi-serve-bags?variant=​39449880789040

It is quite yummy.
 
havocmike
A combination of heavy rains two weeks ago and utter apathy on my part has resulted in the mass extinction of everything but bell peppers and jalapenos. I still have no idea what to do with 200 drying cayenne peppers in my pantry
 
The5thElement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Neighbors gave Mrs. Element some tomatoes and peppers grown in their veggie garden, so she whipped up some home made salsa. Taste is incredible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirOsisofLyvre
I, too, had the issue with hummingbird feeder being disturbed.  Then I found the culprit.  It's a trash panda.  Or in my case, a whole dang family of them.  So to thwart their evil ways, I bring it inside.  Every.  Freaking.  Night.

They still come up on my deck after almost a whole year looking for it.
 
