(CNN)   National Guard activated in Massachusetts...to drive kids to school   (cnn.com) divider line
42
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least they are getting some use out of the MNG.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would have been cooler if they were taking them in MRAPs or somethin
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're gonna have 19 year olds driving around 16-17 year olds. Seems like a brilliant idea.

/There's gonna be at least one story of the driver hooking up with a student by the end of this
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it's not like they have a lot to do. There hasn't been any natural disasters lately, and all the do is do drills and training at the bases.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So you're gonna have 19 year olds driving around 16-17 year olds. Seems like a brilliant idea.

/There's gonna be at least one story of the driver hooking up with a student by the end of this WEEK


Ftfy
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[insert kent state reference here]
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JIMMY! Get up here and you pop that roof hatch and man the 50, SUZIE! You take that rear hatch and cover our six! I'll get this bus through the Anti-maskers and vaccine deniers come hell or high water. MOVE MOVE MOVE!
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got a notice this evening that some of the buses won't be running for students at our school tomorrow.  The bus driver shortage is real.

Of course, you can have less training and make more money at Wendy's, McDonalds, or Burger King right now, so I don't think the shortage will go away any time soon.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. One of the better things the military has been used for recently.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?


The kids? Probably.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a labor shortage.  I was wondering whether there had been threats of violence.  (Knowing what happened in Southie in the 1970s, you never know.)  Glad to hear that's not the case.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would probably be cheaper just to offer bus drivers higher salaries to improve higher, but then the communists would win or something.

But seriously there's no better indication that the military has become way overused as the first tool of choice regardless of the mission, hell it would probably be cheaper to farking higher uber drivers than activate the farking Guard.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?


It's still America, damn it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Just got a notice this evening that some of the buses won't be running for students at our school tomorrow.  The bus driver shortage is real.

Of course, you can have less training and make more money at Wendy's, McDonalds, or Burger King right now, so I don't think the shortage will go away any time soon.


And yet in UK threads Farkers keep on telling me that driver and staff shortages here are all because of Brexit.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA they busing schools again or something?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids, today we're gonna deploy to school by LPC!

Cool!  Neat!

Wait till they find out it's Leather Personnel Carrier.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?


The children?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up until sometime in the 1980s, students drove the buses in North Carolina. Sounds crazy, but as I recall they were some of the safest in the nation.  My drove her junior and senior years in the early 60s.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until some armor unit blows a hole in the rival high school's front wall.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: kukukupo: Just got a notice this evening that some of the buses won't be running for students at our school tomorrow.  The bus driver shortage is real.

Of course, you can have less training and make more money at Wendy's, McDonalds, or Burger King right now, so I don't think the shortage will go away any time soon.

And yet in UK threads Farkers keep on telling me that driver and staff shortages here are all because of Brexit.


Neither the US nor the UK are in the EU.

Coincidence?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids thanking the bus driver might be the only genuine appreciation those guys get.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?

The kids? Probably.


Yeah, I was going to say... the drivers or the kids?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this

Send the kids home with an MRE too in case they're food insecure
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Up until sometime in the 1980s, students drove the buses in North Carolina. Sounds crazy, but as I recall they were some of the safest in the nation.  My MOM drove her junior and senior years in the early 60s.



FTFM: Mom drove the bus.
/I drove Subby's mom.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In 3rd grade, my bus home was super noisy. One day, we were so loud, the driver turned around, went back to the school, stopped and ran out and came back with the principal who then proceeded to yell at us for 5 minutes. After that, we were quieter for about a week, then back up to the usual volume. He probably put in earplugs at some point.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?

The kids? Probably.


it's BYOG.  they don't have enough funding to provide state-issued weapons.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey, has anyone looked into why there's a bus driver shortage to begin with? That information seems to be missing from the article.

I feel like maybe activating the military to drive children to school is maybe not the best use of the military nor the taxpayer money used to fund them. Especially since this isn't the South in the 60s.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alebak: Kids thanking the bus driver might be the only genuine appreciation those guys get.


My bus driver was an asshole. She didn't get thanks from me. F*ck that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: It would probably be cheaper just to offer bus drivers higher salaries to improve higher, but then the communists would win or something.

But seriously there's no better indication that the military has become way overused as the first tool of choice regardless of the mission, hell it would probably be cheaper to farking higher uber drivers than activate the farking Guard.


Uber?!  with Surge Pricing?

be cheaper to rent them limos
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: JIMMY! Get up here and you pop that roof hatch and man the 50, SUZIE! You take that rear hatch and cover our six! I'll get this bus through the Anti-maskers and vaccine deniers come hell or high water. MOVE MOVE MOVE!


"You shouldn't dive through people who are blocking traffic."
             -Auntie Fa 2020
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: kukukupo: Just got a notice this evening that some of the buses won't be running for students at our school tomorrow.  The bus driver shortage is real.

Of course, you can have less training and make more money at Wendy's, McDonalds, or Burger King right now, so I don't think the shortage will go away any time soon.

And yet in UK threads Farkers keep on telling me that driver and staff shortages here are all because of Brexit.


The UK problem is not the MN problem.

but you know that, you're just joshing
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
School vans? Pffft. Drive them to school in tanks and APCs!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm okay with this

Send the kids home with an MRE too in case they're food insecure


I think that make them more insecure about the food they're eating
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is no labor shortage in this country that couldn't be solved with higher wages and better working conditions.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Districts across the nation have seen higher than normal shortages of bus drivers. Some have offered signing bonuses for new drivers, some have paid parents to drive buses, and at least one has said buses won't be available for all students each week.

The Frea Markit has spoken, beeches LOL!
 
Watubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gotta get those recruitment numbers back up.

"Hey, kid...how would you like to fly F-18s off carriers?  I guarantee your MOS"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Will they draw weapons and be issued live ammunition?


They might have to borrow some crayons.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: pastramithemosterotic: I'm okay with this

Send the kids home with an MRE too in case they're food insecure

I think that make them more insecure about the food they're eating


I ate them for lunch for months while working hurricane Ivan relief. Some of them are actually quite tasty and would be perfect for growing kids not getting enough to eat.
 
